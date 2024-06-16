Nordic Product Manager
As Nordic Product Manager Ophthalmology or Rematologi at Nordic Drugs you will be responsible of leading key marketing projects for the development and growth of our ophthalmology or rheumatology products in the Nordic countries. The main responsibility of the product manager will be to turn the global strategic vision into reality and support the Nordic sales teams to reach the budgeted goals. Being at the intersection of a cross functional team you will play a vital role in our organization.
The role takes responsibility for initiating, driving, and executing marketing projects that support the product strategies and further develop our products brand. As a Nordic Product Manager, you will also be a skilled relation builder to create product ambassadors and support our customers in the Nordic countries with expert guidance regarding our product offering.
In the role
• develop and/or implement a clear Nordic product vision and strategy for our rheumatology or ophthalmology portfolio.* create and maintain a marketing plan* lead future product launches and lifecycle management* work closely with and lead cross-functional teams
You and your background
We believe you are a strong starter-finisher with excellent communication and influencing skills. You have:
• master's degree or equivalent and 2-5 years in related industry* proven marketing experience* written and spoken in English and Swedish language* experience within ophthalmology or rheumatology is meriting
What do we offer?
Are you looking for a position with a lot of variation and ample opportunities to develop yourself? We have a challenging position, where there is plenty of room for personal development. Freedom to work flexible hours allowing you to manage work life balance with an attractive salary and benefits based on skills and experience. But above all you will be joining a dynamic team with great colleagues!
Apply
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or e-mail our partner Insikta AB Charlotte Olsson charlotte@insikta.se
070-6021911. Apply via the link.
About us
Nordic Drugs is part of the international Nordic Pharma and is a privately owned, medium-size, pharma company with a history of internal product development and acquisitions. At our Nordic headquarters in Malmö you will be working with 25 high skilled colleagues. https://www.nordicdrugs.se/
We have established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe, with increased partnerships worldwide. Today, Nordic Pharma has a range of highly specialized proprietary and in-licensed products in the following therapeutic areas: Rheumatology, Ophthalmology, Women's Health and Critical Care (Anaesthesia, Haematology, Oncology).
