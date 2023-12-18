Nordic Crane Sales Manager
As the Nordic Crane Sales Manager, you will be responsible for driving sales strategies, managing the sales team, and expanding our market share in the region. This role involves cultivating relationships with clients, understanding their needs, and promoting our range of crane products and services.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve revenue targets and increase market penetration.
• Lead and mentor the sales team to ensure they meet individual and team sales goals.
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities while maintaining strong relationships with existing clients.
• Collaborate with marketing to create promotional materials and campaigns to support sales efforts.
• Analyze market trends and competitors to stay ahead in the industry and adjust strategies accordingly.
• Prepare sales forecasts, budgets, and reports for management review.
• Coordinate with other departments to ensure efficient order processing and delivery.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Sales, Marketing, or a related field.
• Proven experience in crane or heavy equipment sales with a minimum of 1 years in a managerial/supervisory role.
• Deep understanding of the crane industry, its products, market trends, and competitors in the Nordic region.
• Excellent leadership, negotiation, and communication skills.
• Strong analytical abilities and proficiency in CRM software and MS Office Suite.
• Ability to travel within the Nordic region as needed.
• English level minimum professional fluent, familiar with oriental culture and fluent Chinese is necessary. Så ansöker du
