Nordic Beauty Director PR
2023-01-12
Founded in 1996, with independent branches in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland, Spalt PR is a full-service Scandinavian PR agency, catering to the lifestyle and fashion segment with tailored, strategic public relation solutions.
As the Nordic Beauty Director, you will be part of the management team.
The role will include developing and aligning the overall PR & communication strategy to support and optimize the Scandinavian business.
What you will be responsible for
Lead our in-house PR operations for our Beauty segment
Be the overall Senior Key Account taking lead on our biggest clients within beauty, together with the team
Overseeing PR & communications initiatives
Managing the overall seasonal PR budget
Develop existing long-established relationships with key media across all consumer and trade/business titles in Scandinavia
Manage and oversee all new-bizz within the beauty segment, including pitches
Be a mentor, manage and develop members of the team. At Spalt PR we are all about the people and we offer a growth and development programme making professional growth measurable, scalable, and easy.
