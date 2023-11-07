New Product Development Manager
Manager New Product Development
Our organization specializes in the development of technologies that contribute to the sustainability of various industries by enhancing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and recovering waste heat. Our technologies and solutions play a pivotal role in facilitating the shift towards clean energy and a circular economy. The Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger stands as one of our key technologies, serving as a fundamental enabler in the ongoing energy transition.
Who You Are
We are seeking an individual who enjoys leadership roles and is motivated by the growth and development of people, products, and business initiatives, always keeping the customer at the forefront. You possess the ability to lead and drive change initiatives across different organizations, efficiently allocate resources, prioritize tasks, and effectively manage transformations. You have a strong interest in technology, a strategic mindset, and the capability to execute strategic plans.
About the Job
The role of the New Product Development (NPD) Manager is a vital component of our Research and Development activities within the Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHE). The NPD team is responsible for developing innovative GPHE product solutions, which encompass product concept development and new product development.
As Manager NPD you will lead and coach a team of development engineers in their daily work. You will have the overall responsibility to build up and continuously develop your organization.
You will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and managing the design work in cross-functional NPD projects to align with the product plan's objectives. Additionally, you will initiate and lead product concept development initiatives to bridge knowledge gaps and ensure that the concepts are ready for implementation within NPD projects. It is your duty to guarantee comprehensive patent protection for each product launched into the market. Success in this role will require close collaboration with various departments within Alfa Laval.
You will also be an integral part of the management team for R&D GPHE, where your contributions will aid in the advancement of R&D, ensuring our long-term success.
What you know
We expect candidates to hold a master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar, ideally with experience in an R&D environment, particularly in design-related roles. A strong focus on technology and an interest in research and development is essential. Proficiency in English, both in written and spoken communication, as well as the ability to deliver professional presentations at all levels, whether internal or external, are prerequisites for this role.
What's in it for You
This position offers an exciting opportunity within an open and collaborative work environment, where colleagues support each other's growth and work together to create value. Your contributions will significantly impact Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
