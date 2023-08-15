Neutron Instrument Associates
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a data management and software development centre. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
The ESS will be a user facility, welcoming researchers from around the world to perform experiments using the neutron instruments and associated facilities. We currently expect to have first neutron production in 2025 and welcome our first external users in 2027.
We are now looking for 5 Instrument Associates to be associated with what we anticipate will be the first 5 neutron instruments to enter service (LoKI, ODIN, DREAM, BIFROST, Estia).
About the team
The Instrument Scientists Group consists of the scientific staff that are leading the instrument construction projects and the staff that will eventually execute the day-to-day operations of the neutron instruments.
About the role
As an Instrument Associate you will:
• Join a team of scientists, engineers, and technicians aiming to prepare a neutron instrument for first user operation and beyond
• Collaborate closely with engineers and technicians in specialist disciplines at ESS
Between now and the start of commissioning with neutrons ("hot commissioning"):
• Prepare, execute, and document test plans for instrument components ("cold commissioning), working with the instrument scientist and engineer and in liaison with staff in specialist disciplines
• Support the instrument scientists in preparing safety documentation, including standard operating procedures and operations manuals for an instrument.
• Prepare for and participate in commissioning experiments at other facilities to test components for an instrument (e.g. testing of sample environment equipment)
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of modifications to an instrument required during installation and testing
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of equipment and setups needed for testing
After the start of hot commissioning:
• Support the instrument scientists in preparing, executing and documenting testing of an instrument with neutrons ("hot commissioning")
• Plan, manage and/or execute scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of the instrument
• Act as the system owner for an instrument, keeping the maintenance records and engineering documentation up to date with changes.
• Responsiblity for instrument specific components
• Coordination with specialized technology groups (Choppers, Detectors, Motion Control, etc.) and support teams (vacuum, rigging, survey and alignment)
• Working with operational groups (Hall Coordinators, ESH, Control Room Operators)
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of upgrades for an instrument
• Support user experiments on the instrument by e.g. building mechanical and/or electrical support systems in the in-house workshop, and helping to set-up sample environments, this includes:
• Writing and Review of Experiment Hazard Analyses
• Providing assistance in sample mounting
• Setting up of instrument configurations
• Assisting in user experiments, including training users on instrument operations
About you
We are looking for a self-motivated person who is keen to support an instrument team in order to get it ready for first neutrons. You should be a 'hands-on' person and open to learn new things along the way. You will have:
• A bachelors or masters degree in Engineering or the Physical Sciences, or equivalent technical experience
• Experience of the hands-on management of complex technical equipment
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to interact effectively with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff
• Excellent oral and written English skills
Physical requirements for this job include the use of hand, eye and ear protection gear, stooping, kneeling, lifting, and sitting or standing for extended periods of time.
Ideally, you will also have:
• Experience with neutron experiments and neutron scattering procedures
• Experience with the development, operation, and maintenance of complex scientific equipment
• Ability to perform simple mechanical design (CAD) and work with designers
• Knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage
• Experience in programming (python, Matlab, C++ or similar)
• Experience working in an international research environment
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills and who likes to collaborate with different people.
Duration & Location
The position is permanent and is to be filled as soon as possible. Your workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden. Travelling is expected if the need arises.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Note that we only accept applications via the ESS website or ESS intranet. Internal candidates are encouraged to apply through the intranet. We accept candidates into the recruitment process continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply. This position will remain open until a suitable candidate has been found.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Andrew Jackson, Group Leader Instrument Scientists, Andrew.Jackson@ess.eu
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Kathryn Quaak, HR Officer, Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
