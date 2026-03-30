Network Engineer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Skövde Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Skövde
2026-03-30
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Skövde
, Göteborg
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
The L2 LAN-WLAN Network Engineer is responsible for supporting, maintaining, and optimizing enterprise LAN and WLAN infrastructure. The role includes advanced troubleshooting, network security enforcement, performance tuning, and supporting enterprise-wide installations while ensuring high network availability and compliance with operational standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Maintain, troubleshoot, and optimize Cisco LAN/WLAN environments.
• Identify, diagnose, and resolve network issues with minimal downtime.
• Perform network performance analysis and configuration management activities.
• Conduct vulnerability assessments and ensure security baselines are adhered to.
• Provide L2 support for Incident, Problem, and Change Management processes.
• Perform root cause analysis (RCA) for repeated or major incidents.
• Escalate issues appropriately and coordinate with internal/external teams.
• Install, configure, and support routers, switches, WLCs, and access points.
• Replace or upgrade faulty hardware components as required.
• Document network configurations, troubleshooting steps, and operational procedures.
Weekend and Out of office support for planned activities .
Technical Requirements
• Strong expertise in network troubleshooting and issue resolution.
• Good understanding of CCNA/CCNP (Routing & Switching) concepts.
• Hands-on experience with Cisco IOS, IOS-XE, IOS-XR.
• Proficiency with packet analysis tools (Wireshark or similar).
• Working knowledge of Cisco wireless technologies, including WLC & FlexConnect.
• Strong switching fundamentals: VLAN, STP, VTP, HSRP, ACLs.
• Experience with static and dynamic routing (OSPF, EIGRP, etc.).
• Good understanding of DHCP, DNS, NAT, ACL, QoS, STP, LACP, VLANs.
• Ability to troubleshoot firewall and network security issues.
Preferred Qualifications
• CCNP certification or equivalent knowledge.
• Experience in medium-to-large enterprise networks.
• Familiarity with ITIL processes and documentation standards.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
541 87 SKÖVDE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9828662