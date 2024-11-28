Network Control Service Sales
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2024-11-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
You as a Sales Specialist for service sales to our installed base customers of Network Control systems, will be part of the Hitachi Energy business in Europe. You will be responsible for the development and sales of our advanced network control service offerings utilizing the company's Network Manager SCADA, EMS, GMS, DMS and OMS solutions and services within your assigned markets in Europe. You will be responsible for achieving order intake in line with the sales budget and managing and growing existing customer relationships.
You will be part of an international team, with the primary workplace located in Västerås, Sweden. Additionally, there is an option for hybrid work arrangements if you live within commuting distance to the office. Other Hitachi Energy locations within Europe may be considered as workplaces too.
How you 'll make an impact
Identify and sell network control services to customers, focusing on business unit volume and profitability goals, including service contracts, system upgrades, and renewals.
Establish and maintain effective customer relationships to understand needs and ensure a positive experience throughout the sales process.
Ensure collaboration with stakeholders and sales teams in the development of winning strategies. Preparing sales and strategy plans in collaboration with our service organization and then implementing the plan.
Lead contract negotiations with customers to successfully close deals and create value by assisting in issue resolution for proposals and contracts.
Manage administrative procedures in sales processes, including risk reviews, keep sales reporting tools updated across assigned territories.
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the company.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, preferable in Power Technologies.
A few years of Sales Experience in global environment in the Energy and/or Transmission & Distribution industry.
Knowledge of high-level network control systems (SCADA, EMS, DMS, OMS).
Strong networking skills and experience in working with virtual teams in multi-cultural environments.
Fluency in English is required, additional languages such as French, German or Spanish are an advantage.
Flexibility for travel required, circa 60 - 80 days a year.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Welcome to apply before 2025-01-05.
Recruiting Manager Dietmar Ebner, Dietmar.P.Ebner@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9035556