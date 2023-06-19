Nature Guides (full time), Swedish Lapland
2023-06-19
Nature Guides (full time) for Luleå Travel in Swedish Lapland, November to April
Luleå Travel is an incoming travel agency and all-season activity supplier located in Luleå - Swedish Lapland. We offer attractive winter and summer programs presenting the highlights of Swedish Lapland: a magical, pristine landscape where you can steer sledges pulled by willing huskies, travel with snowshoes through forests, kayak in the Bothnian Gulf between the skerries of the Luleå archipelago, and sleep in a hotel carved from ice or in a wooden nest high in a tree. We aim to reach deep into the vast Arctic expanse: illuminated during winter by one of the world's most incredible natural phenomena, the Northern Lights, and during summer by the never-setting Arctic midnight sun. Read more about our trips and activities at: LuleaTravel.com.
Luleå Travel is now looking for Nature Guide(s) to strengthen our team during the winter season, from November to April. The position is full time (40h). Your working schedule include weekends and weekdays, evening shifts will occur. Relevant training will be scheduled early November.
Your main tasks will be:
1) Guide and entertain our guest(s) by car while seeking the best vantage spot for the Northern Lights.
2) Guide our guest(s) while ice fishing, by snowshoes, foot or fatbike among ancient forests, while presenting information about its natural history.
3) Advise our guest(s) in nature photography, especially during the Northern Light Tours.
4) Transport, entertain and guide our guest(s) between their accommodation and booked activity.
5) MICE guide.
6) Care for all tour related equipment and its maintenance.
7) Prepare and plan various tours, including office assistance when needed.
Qualifications:
1) Loves the outdoors and is a natural storyteller.
2) A flexible mindset.
3) Guide education, international wilderness guide school or similar
4) Has an excellent understanding of Swedish Lapland's natural history and a good knowledge about the phenomena Northern Light.
5) Guiding experience in nature tourism, preferable in Swedish Lapland.
6) On ease with capturing both (digital) photos and videos
7) Holds a class B driving licence and is comfortable with driving in winter conditions.
8) Fluent in English + another language.
9) Knows how to boil coffee and create a cosy atmosphere.
We are looking forward to receiving your application and specifically encourage mature candidates to apply. The announced position is part time. Working hours are often in the evenings and depend on your availability.
How to apply?
Contact us at cecilia@luleatravel.com
or give Cecilia a call at +46 70 620 1901. Our recruiting process is open so please don't hesitate to send us your CV and a personal letter today!
