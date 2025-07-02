Native Content Manager
2025-07-02
As our Norwegian Content Manager, you'll work closely with clients in the Norwegian market. You will write and translate marketing material in Norwegian, always with the client's tone of voice in mind. You'll also support clients with optimizing digital content in Optimizely by building campaigns, managing content, and solving everyday content-related challenges.
You'll be switching between Norwegian and English in your daily work, and sometimes Swedish so you'll need to be comfortable navigating across languages and cultures.
Who you are
You are a service-minded team player who takes initiative and enjoys supporting others. You work independently, have a sharp eye for detail, and care about quality - both in content and collaboration.
We believe you have
Norwegian as your mother tongue
Fluent in English
Good understanding of Swedish
Experience writing and optimising digital content
Experience working in CMS, preferably Optimizely
An understanding of SEO and how content impacts conversion
What we offer
A truly international workplace where diversity is a strength
A personal learning budget to help you grow
Access to an external coach
A hybrid setup
A healthy view on work-life balance
Even if you feel you are only a 75% match for this role, we still want to hear from you. This list is purely indicative and with the right mindset skills can always be learnt.
About Bombayworks
We're a digital consultancy and awarded "Agency of the Year" three years in a row. We help clients like Toyota, Isadora, Fabege and Electrolux grow through smart digital strategies and solutions. With 60+ colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds, we believe great teamwork creates even greater results.
Practical info
Start: Middle August (with respect to notice period)
Scope: Full-time (part time is a possibility)
Location: Stockholm, Sveavägen 31
Hybrid: Work remotely up to 3 days/week
Apply as soon as possible - we'll close the process once we've found the right match.
Questions? Reach out to caroline.andersson@bombayworks.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Bombayworks AB (org.nr 556720-9357), https://bombayworks.com/
Sveavägen 31
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM
9414484