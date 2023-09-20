Nasdaq Student Master Thesis Program - Computer Science
2023-09-20
Nasdaq built the world's first electronic stock exchange and has since then continued to drive technological development for the world's global markets by building technical solutions that enable liquidity flows, create transparency, and democratize the economy. Nasdaq exists at the intersection of software engineering and finance. We excel in building highly available distributed systems that power financial markets worldwide. If you enjoy working in an international, fast-paced environment and thrive in a vibrant and entrepreneurial culture, this opportunity is for you!
About the Student Master Thesis Program:
Nasdaq sits at the intersection between financial markets and the technology sector. During the spring semester of 2024, start date in January, you will be part of the Student Master Thesis Program at Nasdaq, aimed primarily at students writing their thesis by themself. We are looking for our future colleagues and see this as an opportunity to introduce you to Nasdaq and our Umeå office. All our Master thesis students get financial compensation for completing their Master Thesis at Nasdaq.
Areas that we would like to explore further together with you:
Distributed Systems, High-Performance Computing, Blockchain Technologies, Machine Learning, or other suitable fields. The specific subject will be decided in collaboration throughout the recruitment process. We appreciate your own suggestions as well!
You will bring:
Studying Computer Science
A love of programming
A strong inner drive and motivation, thriving in a fast-paced environment
It would be great if you have:
Relevant work experience alongside your studies
Does this sound like you? If you think you would thrive in this role, we would love to hear from you!
This opportunity is located in Umeå, Sweden. Please send in your application in English no later than October 19, 2023, and attach your CV and grades. If you have any questions regarding the Student Master Thesis Program, do not hesitate to reach out to Sanna Hedlund (sanna.hedlund@nasdaq.com) or Mårten Hedborg (marten.hedborg@nasdaq.com)
) or Mårten Hedborg (marten.hedborg@nasdaq.com
)
Nasdaq is a vibrant and entrepreneurial company where everyone is encouraged to take initiative, challenge the status quo and take intelligent risks. We want everyone to feel welcome and bring their authentic self to work. Every day, we are building a culture where we all feel connected, supported and empowered. To learn more about our business, visit business.nasdaq.com and check out more about our Life at Nasdaq here.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
