Nanny wanted in Östermalm
2025-09-11
A family living in Östermalm is looking for a caring and reliable nanny to support their 3-year-old daughter.
They need help on Weekdays (Monday-Friday): 4pm to 7pm, and on Weekends: Either Saturday evenings (3pm-9pm) or Sundays during the day (2pm-7pm).
You may choose to work weekdays only, weekends only, or both.
Responsibilities:
Pick-up from preschool
Prepare simple snacks or dinner
Help with laundry and changing clothes
Care for and play with the daughter
Evening routine, including preparing for bed
Requirements:
Previous experience working with children
Ability to communicate fluently in English
Responsible and caring personality
This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who enjoys spending time with children and wants to be part of a warm family environment.
Please apply today!
Application deadline is 2025-10-31
This is a part-time job.
(org.nr 559114-0594) Jobbnummer
9505040