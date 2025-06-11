Nail therapist wanted

Beauty 21 AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2025-06-11


We are a nail salon in Vasastan.
We offer customers the best quality and services.
In our salon, we do not work with acrylic.
We are looking for you who has at least two years of experience and is meticulous, responsible, and flexible.
Your tasks are manicures, pedicures, and nail sculpting.
You will keep the workplace tidy.
We are looking for someone with 2- 4 years of experience.

