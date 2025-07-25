MYP Swedish Teacher
Bladins International School of Malmö (BISM) is an IB Continuum School located in the central part of Malmö. We are authorised to deliver the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) to approximately 400 students from all over the world. BISM is part of the Bladins Foundation, an independent school in Malmö. Bladins operates as a non-profit foundation which means that any surplus revenue is reinvested into the core business - the education of our students. In addition to the international school, Bladins also runs a Swedish compulsory school, a Swedish high school and a Swedish preschool.
BISM is now recruiting for the position of Swedish Teacher in Middle School (ages 11-16) at our unique school, which is committed to delivering high-quality international education to our diverse community. The position is for 50% and is a permanent position with a 6 months probation period. The effective date is August 5th.
Responsibilities:
Playing a full part in the ongoing development of the school through participation in; curriculum development, programme planning, faculty committees, evaluation/accreditation processes and staff meetings.
Carry out teaching duties in accordance with the school's schemes of work and the defined IB curriculum. Facilitate the learning of assigned students by planning teaching schemes and lessons which achieve progression of learning.
Positively targeting and supporting individual learning needs -i.e. be aware of and make provision for students who have differentiated instructional needs.
Establishing a purposeful and safe learning environment.
Understand and apply effective classroom management.
Understand and apply a range of teaching strategies.
Set targets for student attainment levels using prior achievement data.
Demonstrate appropriate consistent progress and high expectations for all students.
Exhibit a sound knowledge of, interest in, and enthusiasm for the subject matter
Maintain rigorous and accurate records,
Where appropriate, plan field trips that broaden students' experience.
Prepare and keep up-to-date "substitute" material in case of absence or illness.
Assist in the selection of educational materials such as books, supplementary materials, and supplies.
We are looking for candidates who are eager to influence students and staff members and be part of a dynamic team. Through your positive energy, you can motivate students and the ability to spread the feeling that everything is possible.
• You encourage students to take initiative and promote positive attitudes in others.
• You are a calm individual, who is reliable, trustworthy and loyal.
• You are inspired by working in an academic environment in a solution-driven way
showing clear direction.
• You create the conditions for your students to grow and use their potential.
• You are clear in your communication, you set well-defined goals that you follow up.
Qualifications and experience:
Degree in Education or other relevant degree or teaching qualification.
International teaching experience teaching in an IB setting is an advantage.
Fluent and accurate in both written and spoken Swedish and English.
Proficient with the use of technology, particularly Google tools.
Experience in multicultural settings.
Professional approach to all tasks and a team player.
Willingness to carry out extracurricular activities and be a part of committees within the school.
To be successful in this role you can create good relationships with students, colleagues and other internal and external stakeholders. You are open-minded, flexible, and driven by the passion to create the best possible learning environment for the students.
We are working with ongoing recruitment, and the position may be filled before the application deadline on August 3rd. We look forward to receiving your application!
If you have questions about the position, please contact:
Daniel McClaer, Middle School Principal
Mail: daniel.mcClaer@bladins.se Ersättning
