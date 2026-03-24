Multimedia R&D Intern - Video & AI
Qualcomm Auto Ltd Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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General Summary
Qualcomm's Multimedia R&D and Standards Group is seeking master's degree student interns interested in machine learning, video compression, and processing technology. You will be part of world-renowned team of video compression and deep learning experts. The team develops algorithms, hardware architectures and systems for state-of-the-art applications of classical and machine learning methods in video compression, video processing, point cloud coding and processing, AR/VR and computer vision use cases. The successful candidate for this position will be a highly self-directed individual with strong creative and analytic skills and passion for machining learning, video compression, and processing technologies. You will work on, but not be limited to, developing new algorithms for video compression and processing as well as machine learning based end-to-end video coding solution.
Responsibilities
Contribute to the conception, development, implementation, and optimization of new algorithms extending existing techniques and systems allowing improved video compression.
Initiate ideas, design and implement algorithms for superior hardware encoder performance, including perceptually based bit allocation.
Develop new algorithms improving video compression efficiency.
Skills/experience
Ideal candidate would have the skills/experience below:
Knowledge of the theory, algorithms, and techniques used in video and image coding.
Knowledge and experience in video compression standards, such as VVC, HEVC, H.264 and AV1.
Experience with deep learning structures CNN, RNN, autoencoder etc. and frameworks like TensorFlow/PyTorch.
Track record of successful research accomplishments demonstrated through published papers, and/or patent applications in the fields of machine learning, video coding, or video processing.
Solid programming and debugging skills in C/C++.
Strong written and verbal English communication skills, great work ethic and ability to work in a team environment to accomplish common goals.
Pursuing master's degree in the areas of video compression, video/image processing algorithms, computer vision, or machine learning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03
E-post: ailluri@qti.qualcomm.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3081175 Intern". Arbetsgivare Qualcomm Auto Ltd Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516413-6862)
Gustavslundsvägen 131 7TR (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9817409