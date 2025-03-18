Modelling & Simulation Associate Principal Scientist
2025-03-18
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organisation within Operations AstraZeneca that turns brilliant science into medicines that help millions of people. In the Digital Science Organisation (DSO), which sits within PT&D, we focus on development of digital strategy, new tools and technologies. We work collaboratively with functions, IT and external partners to transform the way we deliver drug substances and drug products The DSO has recently centralised modelling and simulation skills to create a strategic global team of experts covering a wide range of modelling and simulation expertise, with members based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Macclesfield. UK.
The role
In this role you will work collaboratively with a variety of scientific specialists and project managers across a global organization to optimally deliver engineering modelling solutions and play a key role in crafting and driving the modelling and simulation strategy.
Responsibilities:
*
Build strong working relationships with team members and colleagues across PT&D to support the application of modelling and simulation
*
Work collaboratively with projects teams and experimentalist with different backgrounds to identify modelling and simulation opportunities, to strategically direct experimentation and to translate pharmaceutical process problems into appropriate mechanistic/first principles models.
*
Coach and upskill process engineers by delivering trainings/workshops and sharing good practices of using modelling and simulation tools in pharmaceutical development.
*
Support defining and establishing model/data standards, workflows for model verification and validation, data collection, experiment conditions and sampling, etc. Develop, verify, validate, implement and document modelling and simulation workflows to be used by the wider scientific community.
*
Drive and champion the organizational digital transformation by developing automated, documented and verified workflows to make simulation tools accessible to a wider community of process engineers, chemists and pharmacists.
*
Keep abreast of global developments in your area by attending relevant events such as conferences, webinars, and workshops and being active member of relevant networks and working groups.
*
Ensure access to state-of-the-art tools and technologies through engaging in pre-competitive collaborative projects, initiatives with academia and software vendors, etc.
Essential skills and qualifications:
*
A solid scientific background with a PhD or MSc/MEng in chemical engineering, physics, chemistry, mathematics or related subject area, ideally with specialism in process modelling.
*
A few years post-graduate industrial work experience in a relevant field.
*
A solid knowledge of the science behind process model and experience developing and applying process models for development of industrial products and processes.
*
Ability to provide scientific leadership, coaching and mentorship for less experienced scientists and for the wider PT&D community.
*
Ability to select an appropriate modelling approach and build mathematical models of physical/chemical phenomena and solve them using appropriate coding tools.
*
Proven strong expertise in relevant programming and scripting languages, e.g. Matlab, Python, or similar, and a willingness to learn.
*
Experience using simulation tools including gPROMS, DynoChem, Aspen, Ansys Fluent/CFX, Ansys Rocky, etc.
*
Strong collaboration, communication, influencing and networking skills
*
Cultural awareness
Desirable skills and qualifications:
*
Considerable experience in the pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical / food / cosmetics and personal care/fast paced consumer goods industry.
*
A broad knowledge of process equipment and process technology.
*
Ability to proactively identify and apply novel modelling approaches to deliver value in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug products
*
Postdoc research in relevant modeling and simulation subjects.
*
Track record of scientific publications in the modelling and simulation area
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicines, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
