Model based software developer
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Datajobb / Tranås Visa alla datajobb i Tranås
2025-09-20
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
We are looking for Software Developers with experience or strong interest in Model-Based Design (MBD) using Simulink to join our team dedicated to heat pump development. This role involves contributing to the design and implementation of control software for next-generation heat pump systems. We welcome applications from individuals at various career stages, from those with foundational knowledge and enthusiasm to experienced professionals.
What You'll Do:
Model-Based Development: Develop embedded control software using Model-Based Design methodologies with MathWorks Simulink, Stateflow, and Embedded Coder for heat pump applications.
System Architecture (for experienced candidates): Participate in the architectural design of software control systems for heat pumps, considering factors like scalability, maintainability, and performance.
Requirements Engineering: Work with system engineers to analyze and translate system requirements into detailed software specifications. Ensure traceability between requirements and development artifacts.
Software Implementation: Create, integrate, and test Simulink models to generate production code for heat pump control units.
Verification & Validation: Plan and execute test strategies for model and software verification, including MIL, SIL, and HIL testing, relevant to heat pump systems.
Toolchain Development: Contribute to the improvement and standardization of our MBD toolchain and development processes.
Collaboration: Work with cross-functional teams, including hardware and thermal engineers, and quality assurance, to integrate software into final products.
Documentation: Prepare technical documentation for models, code, and design decisions.
Learning & Development: Continuously update skills in MBD, Simulink, and embedded software within the context of HVAC and energy systems.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Robotics, Mechatronics, Control Systems, or a similar technical field.
Exposure to Model-Based Design (MBD) principles and tools. This could be through academic projects, internships, or prior professional experience.
Familiarity with MathWorks Simulink and Stateflow.
Basic understanding of embedded systems and C/C++ programming.
An understanding of version control concepts (e.g., Git).
Problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
Effective communication and teamwork skills.
A keen interest in contributing to sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the HVAC domain.
Bonus if You have:
Experience in software architecture design for embedded control systems.
Background in requirements engineering, including use of requirements management tools (e.g., DOORS, Jira).
Understanding of relevant safety and quality standards (e.g., IEC 61508, or appliance-specific standards).
Knowledge of HVAC systems, thermodynamics, or heat pump control.
Familiarity with communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, CAN).
Experience with real-time operating systems (RTOS).
Prior embedded software development experience in industrial controls, white goods, or similar fields.
Hands-on experience with code generation using Embedded Coder.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9518716