Mobile Developer - Android/iOS/Multiplatform
Ugurcan Lacin Holding AB / Datajobb / Huddinge
2025-09-28
Why This Job Is for You
You want to be part of an engaged and collaborative consulting team where you can deepen your expertise in software engineering, with a focus on mobile apps, while continuing to grow your technical knowledge. You enjoy working closely with clients to deliver meaningful digital solutions - from small startups to large enterprises and public organizations.
We put people at the heart of our process. We create digital products that improve everyday life - not just for today's users, but for future generations, with a lasting impact on both people and the planet. We choose the right tech for the task - Android, iOS, or modern multiplatform frameworks like React Native and Kotlin Multiplatform. We value your curiosity and willingness to explore new technologies.
Responsibilities
Design, build, and maintain digital products, primarily mobile apps for Android and/or iOS. Collaborate closely with designers and backend developers to craft seamless, user-friendly solutions.
Work with CI/CD pipelines to ensure continuous integration and high-quality delivery. Participate in architectural discussions and influence tech decisions and design patterns.
Evaluate and implement new technologies and frameworks to enhance the development process and user experience.
Contribute to a collaborative, knowledge-sharing culture. Help guide clients by understanding their goals and suggesting solutions that create real value.
Qualifications
7+ years of hands-on experience in mobile development, either native (Android/iOS) or with hybrid frameworks such as React Native, Kotlin Multiplatform, or Flutter.
Experience with setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.
Solid understanding of architecture, technology choices, and design patterns in early-stage projects.
Strong communication skills and a team-first mindset. Bonus if you have experience in cross-functional teamwork, with strong product focus in close collaboration with designers and product people.
On top of apps, if you have been all over the tech stack, with experience in web technologies for both frontend and backend it stands out.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-28
