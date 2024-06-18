Mobile App Developer
2024-06-18
About us
Having spent the past decade within the world of racket sports, one undeniable trend is its growth. Every day, new individuals take up racket sports and we are happy to play our part in making the games we all know and love more accessible through user-friendly tech.
Since our launch in 2012, our vision remains consistent: to become the premier platform for the global racket sports community, serving both venues and players. While we're just getting started, we're recognized as one of the industry's fastest-growing companies, connecting 2500 venues, serving over 2 million players via our app, and employing 100+ team members globally. Whether it is tennis, padel, badminton, or table tennis, our innovations aim to unite racket sports lovers worldwide, encouraging them to #playmoreAbout the role
To help us achieve our ambition, we are looking for a Mobile App Developer to join MATCHis Players team. As a Mobile App Developer you will be part of a team of great Engineers, Product Designers and PMs focusing on creating value for the players by building our awesome mobile app. Tasks in this role involves collaborative discussions with your team, alongside crafting code that is clear, easily comprehensible, testable, adaptable, and maintainable.About you
To thrive in this position, we believe you are a seasoned Mobile App Developer, well-versed in cross-platform frameworks such as React Native or equivalent technologies. Your comfort in an agile work setting is second nature, and you probably have a track record in testing and analytics.
Your expertise likely includes active contributions to and oversight of mobile applications across both iOS and Android platforms. As a valuable addition to our team, you also bring experience with EXPO and a keen interest in CI/CD processes.
Our tech stack includes React Native, Typescript, AWS, and GoLang. If you're already familiar with these tools or eager to master them, consider it an added advantage that aligns well with our collaborative and dynamic work culture.
What we offer
A collaborative team and a culture of trust and autonomy.
A team who truly believes and lives by the values: Attentive teamwork, Brave Hearts and Focused Mind.
A modern office with the possibility of a flexible working setup.
A possibility to work with a product that helps people live a more social and active life connected to a passion.
Huge possibilities to learn new things and lots of opportunities for personal development.
If you're eager to explore the possibilities of a career at MATCHi, just click the "Apply" button below or at the top of this page, and you could be on your way to becoming a match with MATCHi!
