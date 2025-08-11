ML Engineer
Job description
We at Sigma Connectivity are looking for a skilled Machine Learning Engineer to join our growing team in Lund, Sweden and contribute to the development of cutting-edge AI/ML solutions.
What You'll Do:
Design and Deployment: On-Device
Design, build, and train machine learning models to solve complex real-world problems.
Develop machine learning solutions for IoT and edge use-cases, including working with embedded systems and sensors.
Data Processing & Analysis: Extract, process, and analyze large datasets to generate actionable insights and continuously improve model performance.
Model Evaluation: Monitor, test, and optimize the performance of deployed models to ensure accuracy, scalability, and maintainability.
Collaboration:
Work closely with architects, developers, project managers, and customers to integrate ML solutions into products.
Actively engage in the entire project lifecycle-from research and prototyping to deployment and maintenance.
Support sales process by working together with the presales teams to understand customer needs. Participate in technical discussions, document your work, and clearly explain the trade-offs and decisions behind your solutions.
Continuous Improvement: Contribute to the development of best practices, tools, and frameworks that enhance our AI/ML capabilities. Collaborate with team members across different sites to ensure our solutions remain scalable and reliable.
Stay Current: Keep up to date with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in AI/ML to ensure our solutions are cutting-edge.
What We're Looking For:
Expertise in AI/ML: Deep technical knowledge in machine learning and artificial intelligence, with hands-on experience in developing and deploying ML models. Preferably Master's or PhD in ML, Robotics, Autonomous Systems or a related field.
Programming Proficiency: Strong skills in programming languages such as Python (or similar languages), along with familiarity with ML frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch, Scikit-learn).
Analytical Mindset: Excellent problem-solving abilities and proven competence in statistical data analysis, pattern recognition, and algorithm optimization.
Collaborative Spirit: Effective communication skills and a team-oriented attitude, with experience working in cross-functional teams.
Continuous Learner: Passionate about staying up to date with emerging technologies, methodologies, and industry trends in AI/ML.
What We Provide:
Cutting-Edge Projects: Opportunity to work with industry-defining technologies in terms of applied research and pushing functional boundaries.
Vibrant Work Environment: We have technical experts from 25 nationalities as part of our team and disruptive ideas are a daily occurrence whether it is a groundbreaking mesh technology, a radical approach to manage power and performance on edge devices, or creative solutions to enhance swarm efficiency.
Work-Life Balance: We understand the importance of balancing work and personal life. Our flexible work hours and remote work options help you maintain this balance.
Competitive Market-Based Pay: We offer a salary that aligns with industry standards, ensuring you are fairly compensated for your skills and experience.
Generous Vacation Time: Enjoy a healthy work-life balance with 25 days of annual paid vacation. We believe time off is crucial for your well-being and productivity.
Health and Wellness Benefits: Dedicated yearly health and wellness allocation.
About us
Sigma Connectivity is a global leader in providing innovative technology solutions for businesses across industries. With over 19 years of experience in the industry, we specialize in developing custom software and hardware solutions, especially connected products within consumer electronics and IoT devices that help our clients optimize their operations and achieve their strategic business goals. Our solutions are scalable, reliable, cost-efficient and secure. We work closely with our clients to understand their vision and ensure that our solutions meet their specific needs and requirements.
At Sigma Connectivity, we believe in the power of technology to transform businesses and drive innovation. We are committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients, and we take pride in our ability to build long-lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and mutual success. Our
Our team of 700 brilliant engineers are passionate about technology and are dedicated to designing and building cutting-edge solutions that leverage the latest advancements in technologies across industries. We foster a culture of sharing experiences and knowledge, with a touch of the Nordic work ethic. Our main office is in Lund, Southern Sweden. We ensure global presence with offices in US, UK, Poland, Germany and Denmark. We are a fast-growing company and are constantly looking for open-minded, talented people who want to be part of our journey. Within Sigma, you will never work alone. Ersättning
