Mineral Process Development Lead
2026-03-02
If you enjoy solving complex problems and working across disciplines this role offers the opportunity to make a real impact.
Join us at Business Area Rock Processing on an exciting journey - steering our company into a new era with fresh capabilities and business opportunities!
About your job
As our Mineral Process Development Lead, you're part of the Performance Solutions team - strengthening our current business while developing the capabilities needed to enable, manage, and execute value selling solutions to our customers. Together with experts in your team, you drive the development and strategic direction of our process knowledge and test services.
You deepen our understanding of mining processes, raw material behavior, and equipment performance - ensuring that insights from testing translate into meaningful process improvements and informed decision-making. Ensuring that our test services evolve to support this process development, you enable high-quality methods, relevant data generation, and efficient capabilities across our test centers.
Location and flexibility
The location for this position is Svedala - just outside of Malmö.
About you
You bring a curious mindset, a can-do attitude, and the drive to deliver high-quality results. You work in a structured and pragmatic way and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves when needed. Being a true team player, you truly believe that collaboration leads to the best solutions, at the same time, you're comfortable working independently.
Your communication skills help you build strong relationships across our global organization, and you thrive in a role where both technical depth and cross-functional collaboration are key. To succeed in this role, you need:
A university degree in a relevant field - preferably a master's in engineering.
Several years relevant professional experience in the areas of testing engineering, process engineering, mechanical engineering, mining engineering, or similar.
Excellent communication skills in English.
It's advantageous with experience in heavy industry, as well as knowledge in crushing and screening processes.
Some words about us
You'll join the Performance Solutions team - an inclusive team where collaboration, support and shared success are key. We work closely with our global sales areas and operate across two different areas of responsibility with a common focus: delivering value to customers through high-performance products that enhance productivity and safety and providing services that increase up-time and reduce costs. We offer you room to grow your skills, explore new opportunities and build a long-term career within Sandvik.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Elisabeth Lee-Norman, hiring manager, +46 (0)72-742 49 48
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 19th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088733.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
