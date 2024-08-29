Middle School Teacher for Science & Mathematics
2024-08-29
Description: Middle School Teacher for Science and Mathematics for grade 6
Reports to: The Middle School Principal
Duties/Responsibilities:
The teacher is responsible for the following:
Teaching of Grades 6-9 Mathematics and Science
Contributing to the development and implementation of the Mathematics and Science curriculum
Communicating regularly with parents
Be an active and contributing member of the School's faculty
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school
Fulfilling other assigned roles such as advisory and duties
Qualifications and Experience:
Teaching qualification
Qualifications and or experience in the area of Middle School, Science and/or Mathematics
Experience as a teacher
Preferred experience with IBMYP curriculum (Middle Years Programme)
Excellent communication skills
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students
The ability to work effectively in a team
A pleasant and friendly personality
The ability to function effectively under pressure
The ability to show initiative and work independently
The successful applicant will preferably have a working knowledge of the IB Middle Years and/or Diploma Programmes. Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract:
Temporary (Cover) - 100%
Starting - January 7, 2025
End - January 1, 2026
Salary
Fast lön/fixed salary
Application
Last day for applications - September 12, 2024 (the interview procedure can start earlier). SIS holds the right to close the application process at any time once a suitable candidate is found and accepted the position.
We only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers. Please send a letter of interest, your CV and two references to application@intsch.se
