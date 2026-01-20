MES Engineer Functional Analyst
2026-01-20
Assignment Overview
In this role, you will support both projects and line operations in an advisory as well as hands-on capacity. The focus is on requirements analysis, process mapping, continuous improvement, and solution development. You will help the organization identify business needs, translate them into well-defined requirements, and transform these into efficient processes or technical solutions that support modern manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Gather, analyze, and document requirements, including data mapping for production lines
Map business processes and design improvement proposals
Configure and implement production lines in the MES (Manufacturing Execution System)
Act as an advisor within digitalization initiatives and collaborate closely with engineering teams on projects related to automated production cells
Required Competence
Proven experience in requirements analysis and business systems, preferably within SAP and MES environments
Strong understanding of business processes and digitalization within the manufacturing industry
Communicative, self-driven, and comfortable navigating complex processes
Meritorious Qualifications
University degree in engineering, including programming experience
Experience with OEE measurement and production performance follow-up
Experience in scripting, e.g. Python and/or Excel VBA
Experience working with Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI)
Language & Personal Profile
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is preferred (Swedish language training can be provided). Great emphasis is placed on personality and mindset. If you feel you match the profile, we encourage you to apply even if you do not meet every requirement.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
WeQuel AB (org.nr 559102-9003)
WEquel AB Jobbnummer
9694254