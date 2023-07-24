Merchandise Replenisher
2023-07-24
Hiring for morning shift, 05.00-10.00.
Stocks and maintains good condition and presentation of department products. Clears and cleans aisles, assists members.
Spots for forklift drivers to keep people out of fall-danger zone. Follows merchandising standards and practices. Aligns products, collects and returns stray items, stocks to maintain high product levels. Communicates with supervisors and managers to determine merchandising plans and priorities. Uses box cutters to cut boxes for display/accessibility of product and to cut twine or shrink wrap from pallets. Moves and positions pallets of merchandise using manual pallet jack. Observes and ensures proper signange. Sets up display models, assembling as necessary. Follows all safety and security procedures. Clears the sales floor of debris and sweeps. Removes empty pallets from sales floor. Assists in other departments as necessary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07
email
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
