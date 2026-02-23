Media Manager
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Media Manager
The Media Manager is responsible for planning, executing, and optimizing multi-channel advertising campaigns to support vehicle launches, brand awareness, and sales objectives across key markets.
The role focuses on strong advertising execution, performance optimization, and close collaboration with the media agency, national marketing and sales teams, ensuring campaigns are insight-led, well-coordinated across markets, and aligned with business priorities.
The position is a temporary assignment with a duration of 12 months.
What you'll do
Plan, execute, and optimize multi-channel advertising campaigns in collaboration with media agencies
Define and deliver advertising strategies that support brand, product, and sales objectives across markets
Work closely with national marketing and sales teams to ensure campaigns meet local market needs and commercial priorities
Act as a key point of contact between central advertising, national markets, and media agencies during campaign execution
Continuously monitor and optimize campaign performance using data and analytics, adjusting audience targeting, media delivery, and creative formats throughout the campaign lifecycle
Manage advertising budgets at campaign level, ensuring effective allocation of spend across channels and markets
Coordinate with internal creative teams and external agencies to ensure advertising assets are delivered accordingly
Support performance reporting and contribute clear insights and learnings on advertising effectiveness
What you should have
7+ years of experience in advertising, media management, or campaign optimization roles
Strong experience in advertising strategy, performance optimization, and multi-channel campaign execution
Experience working within the automotive industry or at a media agency supporting automotive clients
Solid project management experience within advertising or marketing environments
Experience working in a centralized advertising function supporting multiple local markets is a strong plus
Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and priorities across markets
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 15th March 2026. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
