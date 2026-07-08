Mechatronics / System Engineer Automotive Safety Systems
Norvion Systems AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norvion Systems AB i Göteborg
About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for an experienced Mechatronics / System Engineer for an exciting long-term automotive engineering assignment in Gothenburg, Sweden. If you have experience in mechatronics, system engineering, automotive product development, or safety-critical systems, we'd love to hear from you.
Key focus areas
Drive the development of mechatronic systems combining mechanics, electronics, and software
Define and maintain system requirements, function logic, and performance targets
Ensure robust system performance, including EMC, diagnostics, electrical behaviour, and failure mode analysis
Collaborate with suppliers and cross-functional engineering teams throughout the product development lifecycle
Take ownership of system performance, quality, cost, and delivery while driving continuous improvements
We are looking for someone with
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related discipline
Solid background in mechatronics engineering, system engineering, and automotive product development
Practical experience handling EMC, electrical systems, automotive electronics, and mechanical & electrical integration
Familiarity with Functional Safety and vehicle safety systems (Seat Belt / Occupant Restraint Systems preferred)
Demonstrated experience in supplier technical management and cross-functional collaboration
Strong communication and collaboration skills with fluency in English Experience with Volvo development processes or safety systems is considered an advantage but is not mandatory.
📅 Start Date: 1 October 2026
📆 Duration: Until 31 December 2027
Please note: The client is expected to begin reviewing applications in August. Candidates should be available to work on-site in Gothenburg. If applying from outside Sweden, please indicate your current location, work authorization status, and earliest available start date.
Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9997476