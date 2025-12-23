Mechatronics Design Engineer
2025-12-23
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB
You can expect the following from us:
• Innovative Culture: Work in an environment that fosters creativity and bold ideas.
• Advanced R&D Facilities: Access cutting-edge resources, including a robotics lab, 3D printing (SLS, SLA, FDM), a fully equipped machine workshop, injection moulding, and environmental testing equipment.
• Global Impact: Join a world leader in vacuum automation solutions with 25+ sales offices and 900+ partners worldwide.
• Sustainability Focus: Help shape a future where automation improves safety, efficiency, and minimizes waste.
• Career Growth: Unlock opportunities for continuous learning and development.
• Diverse & Inclusive Environment: Join a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, and innovation.
• Stable & Visionary Employer: Partner with a company backed by strong, long-term financial support.
At Piab, we envision an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. Be part of our journey to make this vision a reality!
Your Role:
As a Mechatronics Design Engineer, you will play a key part in driving research and development for the next generation of vacuum automation products. You will work both creatively and analytically, from concept and prototyping to testing and final product - always with a focus on technical excellence and future-proof solutions.
PREFERRED COMPETENCIES:
• Experience with FEM, Moldflow, and TeamCenter PLM.
• Swedish language skills (preferred but not required).
EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:
• Educational Background: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, or similar, with 1-3 years of relevant work experience.
• Technical Expertise: Proficiency in 3D CAD software (such as SolidWorks or similar), with hands-on experience in advanced product design (electronics, pneumatic solutions, or high-end products).
• Analytical & Solution-Oriented: Strong analytical skills, curiosity, and a proactive approach to tackling technical challenges.
• Passion for Technology: Genuine interest in technology, research, and product development, with a drive to innovate and learn.
• Team Player: Collaborative and humble mindset, with a strong sense of urgency and the ability to work effectively in multidisciplinary teams.
• Digital Proficiency: Skilled in Microsoft Office and related digital tools.
• Outstanding Communication: Fluent in English (written and verbal), with the ability to clearly convey complex ideas.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Technical Research & Development: Innovate, develop, and refine mechanics for advanced vacuum automation products.
• Prototyping & Testing: Build prototypes, plan and execute tests, and develop necessary test equipment.
• Cross-Functional Projects: Work in multidisciplinary teams and contribute your technical expertise to product development projects.
• Technical Documentation: Ensure and approve design documentation in TeamCenter PLM.
• Supplier Collaboration: Work closely with suppliers to optimize technical solutions for quality and scalability.
• Technology Watch: Stay updated on the latest advancements in production methods, materials, and mechanical design.
• Continuous Improvement: Contribute to more efficient workflows, improved work environment, and higher productivity.
• Lifecycle Management: Support products throughout their lifecycle, from development to production and operation.
• Internal Technical Support: Provide technical guidance to other departments and ensure smooth collaboration.
• Compliance & Quality: Ensure products meet all legal, regulatory, and quality requirements.
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Use the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy in is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered.
