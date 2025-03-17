Mechanical Team Leader
2025-03-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Mechanical Team Leader. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Interpret and implement project plans, drawings, specifications, and blueprints.
Supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanical teams, ensuring efficiency and productivity.
Oversee the installation of rotary and static equipment, piping, vessels, storage tanks, conveyors, and steel structures.
Ensure all construction and mechanical works comply with industry standards and safety regulations.
Monitor and manage the schedule, attendance, and workload distribution among team members.
Ensure the proper use of machinery, tools, and safety equipment.
Provide training and mentorship to team members to enhance their technical skills and safety awareness.
Maintain accurate documentation and reports related to mechanical works and team performance.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
5 years of experience in steel production plants, DRI plants, power & heat, oil & gas, or petrochemical installation projects.
Strong knowledge of construction procedures and equipment installation.
Expertise in handling rotary and static equipment, piping, vessels, storage tanks, conveyors, and steel construction.
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and construction plans.
Excellent leadership, organizational, and time-management skills.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to resolve technical issues effectively.
In-depth knowledge of safety guidelines and best practices.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
