Mechanical / Piping Commissioning Engineer
2025-07-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Boden
The Lead Mechanical / Piping Commissioning Engineer will report directly to the Overall Commissioning, Start-Up (CSU) Manager and will be responsible for overseeing the commissioning, start-up, and performance testing of mechanical equipment and piping systems. This full-time role will require extensive expertise in mechanical equipment, both static and rotating along with piping systems and a deep understanding of nitrogen-helium leak testing, flange management, piping testing, and related commissioning activities, It will also require exceptional organizational, technical, and leadership skills to ensure successful project completion and handover while managing all aspects of mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, and commissioning activities per industry standards and project objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Leadership: Lead the commissioning and start-up activities for mechanical and piping systems, working closely with multidisciplinary teams to ensure smooth project execution.
Commissioning Planning: Develop and execute detailed commissioning plans, schedules, and procedures for all mechanical and piping systems, including nitrogen-helium leak testing, pre-commissioning, and start-up activities.
Technical Oversight: Provide expert guidance on mechanical equipment and piping processes, such as flange management, piping testing, and system performance testing, ensuring adherence to industry standards and project specifications.
Testing and Inspection: Oversee and conduct testing and inspections of piping systems and mechanical equipment to verify integrity and compliance with safety and quality requirements.
Documentation: Maintain accurate records and documentation of commissioning activities, including test reports, checklists, punch lists, and as-built drawings.
Problem Resolution: Identify and troubleshoot issues related to mechanical and piping systems during the commissioning phase, working closely with engineering and operations teams to implement solutions.
Safety and Compliance: Ensure that all commissioning activities comply with health, safety, and environmental regulations, promoting a strong safety culture across the project.
Performance Testing: Lead plant performance testing and assist in final handover to the operations team, ensuring all systems meet project performance criteria.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Collaborate with the CSU Manager, project engineers, and other stakeholders to align commissioning activities with overall project objectives and timelines.
Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for process optimization and improvements in commissioning practices, contributing to the project's success.
Technical Skills:
In-depth knowledge of mechanical systems and piping processes
Proficiency in nitrogen-helium leak testing, flange management, piping integrity testing, and related procedures
Familiarity with specialized software for piping design and commissioning, such as SmartPlant or Hexagon Piping
Strong knowledge of relevant standards and regulations (ASME, ANSI, API)
Excellent project management skills, including scheduling, resource allocation, and budget management.
Certifications in piping and mechanical systems (eg, API 570, ASME B31.3)
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or similar experience gained in a related field. A master's degree is advantageous as is Project Management experience.
Minimum 10 years of experience in commissioning mechanical and piping systems, with a strong track record in large industrial projects.
Expertise in nitrogen-helium leak testing, flange management, piping testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up, and plant performance testing.
Familiarity with green hydrogen processes and/or green steel production is a plus.
Strong knowledge of industry standards and regulatory requirements for mechanical and piping systems.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
Strong communication and leadership abilities, with the ability to guide and mentor team members.
Proficiency in relevant commissioning software and tools.
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is advantageous but not required.
