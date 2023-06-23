Mechanical Engineering
SCALINQ is looking for a seasoned Senior Mechanical Engineer to join our team, with a focus on cryogenic hardware development. If you are an expert in 3D modeling, thermal load simulation, and mechanical simulation, and have a deep understanding of design for manufacturing and supply chain optimization, we'd love to hear from you!
SCALINQ is a spin-off from Chalmers University of Technology, and its pioneering research initiative focusing on developing a full-stack, large-scale quantum computer. SCALINQ currently offers a product line of sample holders, LINQER. Sample holders sit the closest to the quantum processor unit (QPU) and it is vital for its performance. In our research, we are already developing the next generation of LINQER as well as multiple other needed solutions for facilitating the advancements within Quantum Computers.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design and development of cryogenic hardware systems, from concept to production
Can use software such as Autodesk Inventor, Fusion360 or SolidWorks for 3D modeling to create detailed designs and prototypes
Study thermal load model and mechanical performance using software such as ANSYS, COMSOL or Abaqus
Work closely with the manufacturing team to ensure that designs can be effectively and efficiently manufactured using techniques like DFM (Design for Manufacturability)
Optimize supply chain processes to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of hardware systems using tools such as SAP or Oracle
Requirements:
Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in hardware development (preferably cryogenic hardware)
Proficiency in software such as Autodesk Inventor, Fusion360, SolidWorks, ANSYS, COMSOL, Abaqus, SAP, Oracle
Strong knowledge of design for manufacturing and supply chain optimization
Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment
If you have a passion and/or interest in cryogenic hardware development and want to be part of realizing the breakthrough technology that is Quantum Computing? Are you also looking to work in a dynamic team and a rapidly growing company? Well then, you are looking for SCALINQ! Please send us your resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and qualifications.
About the team
Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of SCALINQ. Our biggest strength is the people that define our company. Everyone contributes in their own unique ways and with their particular skill sets. We have successfully combined research-based competencies with conventional engineering to create commercially viable solutions. The team is co-located at our head office in Gothenburg but we also have a presence in Chicago, USA.
What we offer
We have a multicultural environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues and encourages people to make their ideas happen. At SCALINQ, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and perspectives - while having a lot of fun in the process. Our culture is highly rooted in responsibility, inclusiveness, and passion. We are a team of ambitious and energetic individuals and we are in it for the long haul! We value a healthy life/work balance and we are all about celebrating the small as well as large successes. Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!
