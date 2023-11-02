Mechanical Engineer to automotive industry

Akkodis Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-02


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Göteborg, Halmstad, Jönköping, Skövde, Linköping eller i hela Sverige

Do you have previous experience from the mechanical engineering area and is up for a new challenge? Akkodis are currently looking for imaginative and curious Mechanical Engineers for future assignments in the Automotive Industry around Gothenburg!

About the role and you

As a Mechanical Engineer you provide efficient solutions to the development of processes and products. You will lead a defined area of technical expertise with moderate to highly technical complexity. Your work ensures that the designs fulfill the business requirements and goals. You understand and values the importance of having a holistic view on deliverables from other interfaces to secure quality & readiness before release. In addition, the role may entail leadership responsibility, where you act as the guide for a team of dedicated engineers. As a part of this role, you 'll have the opportunity to develop and manage networking across the organization and spread and acquire knowledge.

About your qualifications

We 're looking for a person that have several years of work experience within the mechanical engineering field and experience from the automotive industry. You 'll need a solid understanding of the common tools of the trade such as CATIA, however experience working with Creo is very meritorious. To be able to take on the work with a positive, solutions-oriented mindset, and a willingness to support and service your team is also important.

In addition, you 'll need a university degree in mechanical engineering, to be fluent in English, written and verbal, and be located near Gothenburg, Sweden.



About Akkodis

We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.

We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.

Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.



If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact business manager Jonna Persson at jonna.persson@akkodisgroup.com

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Akkodis Sweden AB (org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/

Kontakt
Business Manager
Jonna Persson

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Akkodis Sweden AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8236560

Prenumerera på jobb från Akkodis Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB: