Mechanical Engineer | Jefferson Wells | Landskrona

Are you a skilled Mechanical Engineer ready for a new challenge? Join us at Jefferson Wells and take on an exciting consultancy assignment working for our client in Landskrona. As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintenance, updating standard products, and driving continuous improvement. If you are independent and adept at handling the intricacies of live standard product changes, we want to hear from you!

Location: Landskrona
Start: January 2024
Assignment Length: 12 months, with a high possibility of extension

About the job

As a Mechanical Engineer, you will be responsible for independently performing various engineering duties, applying judgment and standard engineering principles to meet set goals. Your role will involve planning, coordinating, and conducting complex engineering activities, spanning multiple disciplines. This includes conducting advanced technical studies, complex analyses, and providing recommendations based on sound engineering practices, business considerations, and compliance with legal and agency requirements.

Your tasks will include:

* Working on maintenance, updating standard products, and continuous improvement.
* Independent execution of engineering duties with precision and attention to detail.
* Coordination of complex analyses and technical studies.
* Development of recommendations aligned with engineering practices and business requirements.
* In this role, you will need to navigate the challenges of live standard product changes, showcasing a good understanding of complex technical products.

Do you fit the profile?

The ideal candidate have prior experience from a similar role, demonstrate the ability to work independently with precision, and possess a strong understanding of complex technical products. If you excel in autonomous, detail-oriented roles and have a proven track record in navigating intricate engineering challenges, we invite you to apply.

To excel in this role, you should have:

* Previous experience in a similar role as mechanical engineer.
* Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field.
* Experience in production and manufacturing.
* Excellent communication skills in English; proficiency in Swedish is a merit.



About Jefferson Wells:

Jefferson Wells is part on ManpowerGroup and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.

Application:

We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible, the applications will be evaluated continuously.

Welcome with your application!

