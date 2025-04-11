Mechanical Engineer
2025-04-11
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for engineers to our installation department at order engineering.
In your daily work as mechanical engineer you are working in project teams with finding solutions on technical challenges to meet our customers' expectations. The customers are located all over the world.
You will work in the CAD-tool NX with installation of steel structures. You will also be responsible for some of the steel structure parts in the order projects.
You will also be working with creating technical documents and project specific documentations using the Teamcenter - PLM software.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You are responsible engineer within your technical area in assigned order projects.
* You are responsible for ensuring that the design meets customer specifications and requirements within the projects.
* You find solutions and take ownership of your tasks
* You support home assembly, site and our subcontractors on design and installation issues.
* You are a committed team player who enjoys working across our interfaces.
* You are driven and have the ability to organize and prioritize your work effectively.
What You Bring
We believe that you are characterized by being thorough, structured and enjoy working in a team. You are quality conscious when performing your work and can prioritize based on the project schedule. You have good communication and collaboration skills and can build relationships both internally and externally. Being open and adaptable to different cultures and people is a matter of course for you. English is our corporate language, so you can handle it well in both speech and writing.
* You are MSc or BSc within Engineering or equivalent work experience.
* It is meritable if you have experience of working with steel structures.
* Knowledge of our gas turbines and their peripheral equipment is a merit.
* You have experience with CAD, preferably NX.
About the Team
The team currently consist of 8 engineers from different parts of the world and with different backgrounds.
We help each other to build a strong technical knowledge within the team and take joint responsibility to reach our goals.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers,
id nr 271167 no later than 2024-05-15.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Fredrik Ramstedt on fredrik.ramstedt@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Daniel Carlsson on daniel.carlsson.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Jan Lundgren jan.h.lundgren@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
