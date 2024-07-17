Mechanical Engineer
2024-07-17
Job description
Are you an experienced Mechanical Engineer looking for a challenging role? Join us in Stockholm where you'll support projects and installations throughout their life-cycle, from feasibility and design to execution, operations, maintenance, and asset management.
As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll play a crucial role in designing, developing, and implementing mechanical equipment, collaborating across teams to ensure functionality, reliability, and sustainability. Your contributions will directly impact the project's success and value delivered to the customers amidst various challenges.
Full-time with possible extension after 12 months.
Working hours: Monday - Friday 08:00 - 17:00.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
no later than 2024-08-31.
no later than 2024-08-31.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Conduct reviews, verifications and provide technical support of equipment suppliers' engineering solutions (focusing on safety, process, installation and product), making sure we keep high design standards.
Leading and/or participating in work groups for cross-functional design challenges.
Provide expert advice for construction and site support activities as necessary for equipment installation, (site acceptance) testing and commissioning.
Design and implement maintenance strategies for installations.
Leading and/or participating in improvement projects on installations after commissioning.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Minimum 5-10 years' hands-on experience in handling conceptual basic and detail engineering roles, including a profound grasp of mechanical principles and design methodologies, materials science, hydraulics and pneumatic, preferably in a responsible position in reputable engineering firms or in large-scale plant operations.
A tangible understanding of the construction and operation aspects of large-scale industrial projects (green and brown field plants in steel, mining, chemical, petrochemical, pulp & paper, power, oil & gas or similar).
Knowledge of engineering design processes and contractual obligations, preferably from having experience in the management of EPCM contractors.
Experience in working within the steel industry, preferably in the Hotstrip Mill or Cold Mill, is a highly meritorious but not a requirement.
Strong problem-solving skills, solution-focused and creative thinking.
Self-driven, positive and able to take initiative, drive topics and connect to colleagues and external resources.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
