Mechanical Design Engineer to Moleculent

2024-01-05
Moleculent is now recruiting a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our team. As we continue to grow, we are actively seeking a talented Mechanical Design Engineer to contribute to our cutting-edge projects as a key player in our engineering team.
At Moleculent, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology-enabled products that leverage groundbreaking insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right individual to contribute to our mission and work with a passionate team committed to creating a world-class product. With a track record of success in life sciences and diagnostics, the experienced team behind Moleculent is well-equipped to lead the way in this exciting industry.
The position is full-time and based in Solna, Stockholm.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Mechanical Design Engineer at Moleculent, you will be an important part of the hardware team, responsible for delivering mechanical designs of instrument parts.
Your role will involve:
• Designing Mechanical Solutions: Develop effective mechanical designs for Moleculent's research instrument
• Design transfer: Refine designs to enable effective manufacturing in liaison with suppliers and the production team
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate internally to ensure designs meet high standards of feasibility, functionality, and manufacturability
• External collaborations: Collaborate with manufacturers and suppliers of mechanical components
• Analysis and Testing: Conduct thorough analysis and testing to validate designs and pinpoint areas of improvement
• Product Development Support: Provide technical expertise and support across all stages of the product development life-cycle
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit this role, you should possess a BSc or MSc in mechanical engineering. Equivalent expertise acquired through relevant professional experience will also be considered.
Proficiency in written and spoken English is essential, along with a strong command of MS Office is required.
Required experience:
• Minimum 5 years proven experience in mechanical design and product development.
• Proficient in creating detailed mechanical designs in 3D and translating them into comprehensive drawings.
• Hands-on experience in assembling prototypes.
• High proficiency in design tools, particularly Solidworks or equivalent software.
Desired experience:
• Experience with rapid prototyping and machining
• Experience of design for injection molding
• Experience with design transfer and industrialization
• Familiarity or experience with Jira
We're looking for candidates who are creative and structured and who demonstrate organizational skills, attention to detail, and a strong sense of responsibility. At Moleculent, teamwork, straightforward communication, a pragmatic approach, and a flexible mindset are key components. The ideal candidate is friendly, positive, fun to work with, and thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Moleculent believes in a passionate, focused, transparent, world-class, and fun company culture. If you resonate with these core values, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Don't miss the chance to be a part of our journey. Apply today!
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. https://www.moleculent.com/
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://www.moleculent.com/ Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
8370339