Mechanic
Job description
See the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future in marine transport!
Our client, Candela, is a leader in developing groundbreaking electric boats and ships that revolutionize speed and range on our waters. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology such as sensors, computer systems, and hydrofoils, their vessels glide smoothly over the water.
The demand for these innovative boats is constantly growing, and Candela is now seeking skilled mechanics with a passion for innovation. Candela values innovative thinking and encourages the exploration of creative solutions. All work processes are to be carried out in collaboration with manufacturing engineers, and creative ideas are welcome for joint review and final implementation.
As part of Candela's team, you will be offered extensive opportunities for both personal and professional development. Your focus on details and quality, along with your ability to collaborate across boundaries, will be crucial in driving success in this role.
Responsibilities
As a vital member of the team, your role will include:
Pre-assembly of Components: Prepare mechanical parts in the workshop before installation in the boat.
Installation: Responsible for installing mechanical components in the boats, which is crucial for their functionality.
Expertise Development: Become an expert in the complete mechanical system of advanced leisure boats.
Subsystem Assembly: Participate in the final assembly of various subsystems with accuracy and precision.
Repairs: Identify and fix mechanical issues, diagnose faults, and ensure high quality.
Quality Control: Perform regular quality checks on subsystems during pre-assembly.
Improvement Activities: Drive continuous improvements in quality, production times, cost reduction, and processes.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you need:
Extensive Experience: Practical experience with various mechanical systems and components.
Technical Proficiency: Ability to read and understand mechanical diagrams and drawings.
Practical Background: Experience in production environments and adaptability to their dynamics.
Attention to Detail: Precision and attention to detail to maintain quality standards.
Physical Stamina: Ability to stand and work for extended periods.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English for effective communication.
Bonus Qualifications:
Experience with tools such as trimming tools and saws.
Experience working with carbon fiber or composites, including techniques like gel coat, wet lay-up, or vacuum infusion.
Forklift license that broadens your opportunities within the work area.
Experience
About the company
