Measurement Engineer
Atos Medical AB / Kemistjobb / Hörby Visa alla kemistjobb i Hörby
2025-01-02
, Höör
, Eslöv
, Sjöbo
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atos Medical AB i Hörby
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Atos
At Atos Medical, we create solutions that help improve the lives of people worldwide. We are now looking for a Measurement Engineer to join our Sustaining team in Hörby. This role combines hands-on work with advanced measurement techniques, contributing directly to the quality of our products and processes.
About the Role
In this role, you will ensure the accuracy and reliability of measurements for internally produced components, primarily for new products developed by our R&D team but also for legacy products. You'll spend much of your time in the manufacturing area, working with measurement machines and collaborating closely with colleagues in Manufacturing, Process Development, Sustaining, and R&D. As part of a dynamic team, you'll participate in stand-up meetings and regular team check-ins, ensuring alignment and progress. With a high degree of autonomy, you will plan and structure your daily tasks to meet deadlines while contributing to continuous improvements and maintaining high standards.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and validate measurement programs for new components using advanced equipment such as OGP measurement machines.
Design and create fixtures for measurement machines tailored to each new product.
Perform hands-on testing and verification of components in the lab, ensuring compliance with required standards.
Prepare protocols, document results, and report findings to relevant stakeholders.
About You
You are an analytical and detail-oriented individual who takes pride in delivering high-quality results. You excel at understanding complex systems, ensuring precision in measurements, and following established procedures. While you enjoy working independently and structuring your tasks to meet deadlines, you also thrive in a team environment, collaborating with colleagues and other departments to achieve shared goals.
With a proactive and organized approach, you balance focus on the details with an ability to see the bigger picture. You are someone who values precision, teamwork, and a structured way of working.
Qualifications & Experience
A bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field, or equivalent knowledge acquired through extensive work experience.
Experience with measurement techniques, equipment, and processes-preferably within Medtech or Pharma.
Hands-on experience in lab testing, including verification and product testing.
Familiarity with documentation practices in regulated industries.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
What We Offer
At Atos Medical, we value a patient centric, agile, dedicated and collaborative work environment where your contributions make a real difference. Joining us, you will benefit from:
A hybrid work model with flexibility, though we value in-person collaboration and encourage three days per week in the office.
Opportunities for professional development in a growing, global company.
A diverse and inclusive workplace built on trust and transparency.
Interested?
If you are ready to take the next step in your career, we would love to hear from you! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply.
For any questions regarding the role, please contact hiring manager Petter Solding @ petter.solding@atosmedical.com
Together, we can create solutions that truly matter. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "58042-43075024". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atos Medical AB
(org.nr 556268-7607) Arbetsplats
Atos Kontakt
Cecilia Olin 00000000 Jobbnummer
9084858