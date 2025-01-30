MDM Solutions Manager
Bring your ideas to work where innovation comes in all shapes and sizes.
Do you want to be part of developing our way of working in the IT Solutions and business processes for the Electrolux Group to enable outstanding consumer experiences? We are looking for an MDM Solutions Manager to join our team in Stockholm!
One of the core elements of Electrolux' strategy is to capitalize on the tremendous digitalization opportunities through embracing new technology/IoT, for example by connected appliances, a digital manufacturing and closer end-consumer relationships. These key development areas offer a huge opportunity to enable a digital interaction between consumers, customers, and suppliers.
All about the role
We are looking for an MDM Solutions Manager with experience in developing solutions in SAP Material Master Data, SAP Data Services, Winshuttle Studio and Winshuttle Composer solution.
You'll work in an international environment in an industry, that is undergoing exciting changes and innovation. You'll be a part of the Global IT organization in Electrolux, within a team providing Master Data Solutions and related services. You will be involved in numerous key transformation and digital projects with a high degree of autonomy.
A regular day at work
Act as the gatekeeper for Material Master Data solutions.
Lead the successful execution of enterprise-wide programs, projects, and implementation activities related to Material Master Data.
Gather and analyze business requirements and identify gaps in roll-out countries.
Influence, negotiate, and act as a change agent to implement complex and innovative process improvements.
Lead end-to-end testing and implementation of solutions.
Review, suggest, and approve master data requirements, demands, and solutions to ensure alignment with business needs and organizational standards.
Provide expert recommendations on master data governance and process enhancements.
Provide expert counsel and support for highly complex solutions, business process design, and system configuration, employing creative and analytical problem-solving skills.
Develop and maintain technical data handling processes in environments connected to SAP ECC and SAP C4C solutions.
Conduct design reviews and assist in developing detailed design and specifications.
Coordinate with development resources to provide detailed functional specifications and field mapping documents for custom development.
Build and optimize material master data solutions using SAP Data Services and/or other ETL tools to support data integration and migration.
Oversee the end-to-end data migration process, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and timeliness of delivery.
Drive accountability across teams by ensuring tasks and milestones are delivered on time and escalating delays when necessary.
Monitor data quality processes to identify patterns and address data quality issues.
Provide guidance, training, coaching, and mentoring to business users, colleagues and local master data teams to ensure adherence to best practices and standards.
You demonstrate:
Collaborative team player. You have exceptional collaboration skills, proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners in complex setups
International. You enjoy working in a truly global environment and you like to deliver in cross-functional teams
Projects juggler. Large and small, simple, and complex, you understand the intricacies of leading and contributing in projects
Committed. You are passionate, engaged and you enjoy working independently, fully taking responsibility to deliver great results
Business acumen. You strive to get a strong business understanding in the context of technology, digitalization and process efficiency and you are able to anticipate and respond to customers' needs with relevant solutions
Qualifications
Minimum of six years of work experience with SAP master data processes in an enterprise environment.
Experience with data migration and integration (LSMW, IDOC, MASS, SAP Data Services, Winshuttle Studio).
In-depth knowledge of SAP ECC and SAP C4C solutions.
Proven ability to address complex data and process challenges with innovative and analytical solutions.
Strong understanding of technical master data handling and integration across systems.
Experience in writing queries using SQL, Database and technical master data understanding
Excellent communication skills to engage and influence stakeholders across various levels.
Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional initiatives and collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to push for task completion and hold teams accountable.
Strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining data integrity and quality.
Experience providing training, coaching, and mentorship to business users and local teams.
Ability to manage multiple, changing priorities while working effectively in a team environment
Excellent English knowledge, written and spoken
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position in our Electrolux Office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
