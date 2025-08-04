MCN Rail Domain Expert
2025-08-04
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
At Ericsson, our mission is to pioneer limitless connectivity that improves lives, redefines businesses, and pioneers a sustainable future. Our Mission Critical Networks (MCN) team is driving growth across critical industries, including Public Safety, Rail, Utilities, and Defense.
We are leading a world contributing to society and making the unimaginable possible!
We are seeking a communications engineer specialized in the Rail Industry to join our global team. This role will be based in Europe and it will require frequent travelling.
What you will do:
As a domain expert, you will develop company expertise in rail market dynamics and customer behaviors (how they buy, operate, and contract) as well as in the communications solutions serving rail customer needs. This role involves engaging strategically with customers to influence their vision and drive significant business outcomes, collaborating with sales teams by identifying opportunities in the rail market while developing foundational domain knowledge in the company structures.
Our team is focused on challenger sales; the candidate should love new challenges and collaboration with multiple people across the company in a positive, inspiring manner.
• Act as a subject matter expert and reference point for rail-related business opportunities, providing guidance and support to both internal teams and external stakeholders.
• Conduct in-depth market analysis to understand emerging trends in rail communications industry, including technology evolution or changes in buying patterns, using these insights to inform business decisions.
• Identify and convert business opportunities by nurturing rail leads together with sales teams, with active participation in sales and marketing activities and leading the global cross functional teams working in a rail opportunity.
• Collaborate across functions and teach others, sharing expertise in rail insights, aligning go-to-market strategies with customer needs, and fostering a culture of knowledge sharing.
• Build and maintain strategic relationships with senior customer executives, regulators, and industry influencers, representing the company in industry forums and regulatory discussions to drive market development.
The skills you bring:
• Rail market flows: understanding economics, dynamics, regulations and ecosystem.
• Rail End-users operational requirements and ways of working, including specific requirements and models for delivery, support and operating practices.
• Ericsson MCN business targets and how Ericsson is building MCN business
• Ericsson sales process and sales engagement models
• Complex solutions offered to MCN Rail customers, including new standards for Rail communication
• Perseverance: Navigating long-sales cycles with resiliency and self-confidence, while continuing pushing and avoiding frustration.
• Strong analytical skills: perform regular market analysis, define and keep updated business strategy accordingly with clear targets, guidelines and priorities.
• Teammate, collaborative and acting with integrity: used to work in multinational and diverse environments, communicating with empathy and facilitating everyone to perform at their best. Lead the change by aligning together all Ericsson arrows as well as customer view.
You will bring
• Bachelor in engineering (or similar degree) with solid understanding of mobile communications market.
• Experience in Rail market: at least 5 years working in related positions and well-accepted in the market. Ersättning
