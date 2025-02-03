Maths Teacher Year 4-9
2025-02-03
Maths Teacher Years 4-9
Internationella Engelska Skolan Jönköping
Are you a passionate and qualified maths teacher eager to inspire students in Years 4-9? At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) Jönköping, we are dedicated to creating a calm and stimulating environment where students thrive academically and socially.
We follow the Swedish curriculum (Lgr 22) with clear objectives and grading criteria, ensuring the highest quality of education. With a teacher qualification rate of approximately 90% annually, we are proud of our professional approach. Our school is a vibrant, multicultural workplace where nearly half of our staff and students come from international backgrounds, fostering creativity and collaboration.
We are looking for a qualified and enthusiastic maths teacher to join our dedicated team starting in August. You are a positive, proactive, and dependable educator who fosters curiosity and confidence in your students. Collaboration, engagement, and a commitment to student development are at the heart of your teaching philosophy.
About the Role
This is a full-time position with the potential for a permanent contract. Responsibilities include:
Planning, teaching, and assessing in collaboration with your subject team.
Mentoring a group of 15 students in partnership with your year team.
The position includes 34 scheduled work hours per week, 1 hour for professional development or parental communication, and 10 hours for preparation and administrative tasks. This is a holiday-based role, covered by a collective agreement with ALMEGA.
What We Offer
We provide a comprehensive support structure to ensure your success:
An extended onboarding process, including three extra introduction days for new staff.
Five planning and training days with colleagues.
Clear routines and IT systems for streamlined teaching.
A structured, one-year mentorship program for professional growth.
Perks and Benefits
Competitive salaries in line with Jönköping Municipality.
Strong leadership and a transparent, supportive work environment.
Daily healthy and educational lunches.
Career development opportunities and a range of social activities that promote team spirit.
How to Apply
Send your CV and a personal letter to jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se
. Use "Maths Teacher" in the subject line. Applications close on 2025-02-17, but interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
About IES Jönköping
Founded in 2009 under the leadership of Principal Simon Varley, our school serves over 870 students with 120 staff members across Years F-9.
About Internationella Engelska Skolan
Founded in 1993 by Barbara Bergström, IES is one of Sweden's leading independent school groups, educating more than 30,000 students across 43 schools. Known for achieving academic results far above the national average, IES is a dynamic and rewarding place to work. Learn more at https://engelska.se/careers/introduction-ies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17
E-post: jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Maths Teacher". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://engelska.se/sv/vara-skolor/jonkoping/
Birkagatan 41 (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Arbetsplats
Grundskola Jönköping År 1-9 Jobbnummer
9140281