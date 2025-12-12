Materials Manager
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Materials Manager to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
As a Materials Manager, you will be the key point of contact for material management processes, working across functions to keep operations efficient and compliant. You will work within our Supply Chain & Hardware Engineering team, dedicated to ensuring seamless flow of materials and hardware for global projects.
Your mission is to safeguard the efficiency and integrity of our supply chain by driving material availability, compliance, and sustainability. You will influence processes, enable collaboration, and ensure the right structures and information are in place to support a resilient and future-ready operation. This is a chance to grow through meaningful challenges, gaining experience and insight that shape both your career and the future of our company.
What does success look like in this position:
Inventory Optimization: Maintain accurate inventory levels and drive improvements in inventory turns.
Forecasting Excellence: Deliver reliable hardware demand forecasts through data-driven analysis and close communication with the Sales team to ensure alignment and accuracy.
Trade Compliance Gatekeeping: Act as the central point for trade compliance, ensuring processes, training, and communication are aligned and up to date and aligned - in close collaboration with the corporate compliance team.
Operational Efficiency: Oversee outsourced warehouse operations and RMA processes, ensuring smooth workflows.
Data & Reporting Accuracy: Provide timely and precise reporting for Intrastat, excess/obsolete inventory, SMT meetings, and other internal inventory analysis required by Finance and Management.
Team Coordination: Collaborate with the team that is responsible for warehouse and RMA activities, ensuring effective communication and smooth execution of daily tasks.
Process Ownership: Take responsibility for key supply chain processes and ensure they run smoothly and efficiently.
Sustainability Engagement: Support ongoing sustainability initiatives related to inbound logistics, contributing to company environmental goals.
Continuous Improvement: Identify and implement process enhancements to strengthen supply chain performance.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
A degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, or related field.
At least 3 years of experience in material management or similar roles.
Strong knowledge of inventory control and demand forecasting.
Ability to drive collaboration and alignment across teams.
Effective communication skills in English.
A proactive mindset with a drive for continuous improvement.
Strong organization, coordination, and facilitation capabilities.
Experience managing and engaging stakeholders across functions.
We find it beneficial if you have:
Hands-on experience with Oracle ERP systems.
Solid understanding of trade compliance requirements.
Previous experience working in an international environment.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes:
Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
