Materials Engineer - Coatings
Siemens Energy AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Finspång
2025-08-14
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team as a Materials Engineer specializing in surface coatings, where you'll play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of modern gas turbines! Imagine developing and evaluating advanced coating systems that enable higher temperature operations and protect components from extreme environments. You'll engage in failure analysis, testing, and technical support, managing our cutting-edge thermal fatigue furnaces. With opportunities for collaboration both in-house and with external suppliers, your role is pivotal in driving innovation and continuous improvement. While based in our Finspång facility, enjoy the flexibility of working from home when possible, with occasional travel to broaden your horizons.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop and evaluate advanced coating systems crucial for gas turbine performance.
* Conduct failure analysis and provide technical support for coating applications.
* Operate and manage thermal fatigue furnaces for high-temperature testing.
* Collaborate with external suppliers to enhance testing processes.
* Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives in coating technologies.
What You Bring
* A Master's degree in Materials Science or Engineering, with around five years of relevant experience.
* Expertise in thermal barrier, oxidation-resistant, wear-resistant, and corrosion protection coatings.
* A strong background in R&D within an industrial setting.
* Genuine technical interest and comfort with hands-on testing and experimental work.
* Excellent communication skills, a collaborative approach,
* Proficiency in English is required, knowledge of Swedish is a strong advantage.
About the Team
Join our Materials testing and development department, housed in a dedicated building with state-of-the-art facilities, including mechanical testing laboratories and a metallographic lab. Our team of 15 skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds fosters an inclusive culture and a shared passion for materials technology. We offer a dynamic and flexible work environment, tailoring roles to align with your strengths and interests, ensuring you have the best opportunity to thrive.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Martin Sjöberg on martin.sjoeberg@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Fogler at ellen.fogler@siemens-energy.com
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
