Material Planner
2023-10-17
We are now looking for a Material Planner within HVDC Control & Protection. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative. Reporting to Global HVDC control and protection project Manager, you will make control inventory level and make sure suitable inventory turnover rate.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
You will plan and release material for production.
Coordinate with production planner, production leaders and SCM to have material on time.
Show a practical approach planning and knowledge of production processes.
Proactively challenging existing ways of working, proposing improvements to processes and work practices.
You will communicate at all levels in the business and various professionals.
Evaluating excess and obsolete/aging inventory and taking appropriate action with others to optimize inventory performance.
Your background
At least 2 years of experience in the industry.
Educational background in scientific or technical subject.
Experienced with SAP modules (WM) and Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel, Power Point etc.)
Proficient and fluent in English is required.
Swedish skills would be advantageous.
Experience in managing internal communications and teamwork to deliver results.
Basic knowledge in our business system SAP to perform production orders and material stock status would be advantageous.
Preferable if you have knowledge how to handle inventory, balance adjustments and quality issues.
Good if you are detail oriented and have business sense.
Preferable if you have ability to manage new ideas and creative solutions.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 16th of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Amirhassan Etminan amirhassan.etminan@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Amirhassan Etminan amirhassan.etminan@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
