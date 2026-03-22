Material Handler
Lynalysis AB / Lagerjobb / Luleå Visa alla lagerjobb i Luleå
2026-03-22
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Lynalysis AB is seeking a Material Handler to support logistics and material coordination within construction and industrial projects. This role is operational and site-based, focused on material handling and logistics coordination within construction and industrial projects.
Key Responsibilities
Receive, inspect, and register incoming materials and deliveries
Coordinate internal distribution of materials to relevant teams and work areas
Maintain accurate inventory records and stock levels
Monitor material usage and report discrepancies or shortages
Ensure proper storage, handling, and labeling of materials
Collaborate with procurement, site management, and subcontractors
Follow health, safety, and environmental regulations at all times
Support logistics planning and site material flow optimization
Requirements
Previous experience in material handling, logistics, warehouse operations, or construction support
Basic understanding of inventory management and material tracking
Ability to work in a structured and organized manner
Good communication skills in English (Swedish is an advantage but not mandatory)
Physically capable of handling materials and working on-site
Valid work authorization for Sweden (or eligibility to obtain a work permit)
Experience from construction or industrial projects
Forklift license
Familiarity with digital inventory or logistics systems
What We Offer
Monthly salary in line with Swedish market standards for similar roles. Final salary is determined based on experience and qualifications.
Stable, full-time employment with fixed working hours
Opportunity to work on large-scale construction and industrial projects
Professional and structured working environment
To apply:
Send your CV to careers@lynalysis.com
with the email subject line "Material Handler".
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
Location: Luleå, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-time, permanent
Working Hours: Monday-Friday, 07:00-16:00
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
E-post: careers@lynalysis.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynalysis AB
(org.nr 559480-6282) Jobbnummer
9811875