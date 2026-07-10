Material Engineer - AstraZeneca, Sweden Biomanufacturing Center
AstraZeneca AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
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AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
The Sweden Biomanufacturing Center (SBC) is a strategic investment to support the AstraZeneca biologic product portfolio. The new Drug Product & Finished Pack manufacturing facility will have the capability to support the Astra Zeneca biologic commercial pipeline, biologic clinical trials and launch/switch programs. At Sweden Biologics we shape the future by delivering advanced and sustainable biological drugs.
We operate in a multicultural and global environment where revolutionary digital solutions propel us forward. Looking to the future, our challenge now is to sustain and improve our effort. This by establishing Lean as the behaviour that underpins our vision so that the Global Operations teams align with Lean and how it will underpin our future success.
Business Area
The Sweden biomanufacturing center's Supply Chain team are responsible for establishing new products at the site and managing our commercial biologic drug product & finished pack products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients around the world in the right time. We are a diverse team that works closely with cross-functional teams both at our site and around our network to ensure excellent customer service.
The role as Material Engineer sits in the Material, Traceability and Artwork team within Supply Chain and as Material Engineer you will ensure functional packaging for the products that are manufactured, packaged and launched from SBC. You will work closely with other functions to lead, develop and coordinate packaging engineering activities at the site for range of materials, which may include but is not limited to vials, syringes, autoinjectors, secondary and tertiary packaging systems.
What you'll do
As a packaging material engineer, you support production by being responsible and supporting in
packaging material technical issues as well as supporting introduction of consumables for both QC and Manufacturing. Among other things, this means evaluating new materials and suppliers and drive change control errands with associated test runs, participate in Technical Transfer projects and approve drawings for decorated packaging materials.
A natural part of the role is problem solving. This means that you lead and/or participate in projects on packaging materials, packaging solutions, consumables and other improvement initiatives and work to investigate, ensure and prevent deviations in production and on incoming materials.
Also you will work to further developing, improving, issuing and maintaining technical documents, e.g. Master Packaging Specifications, Purchasing Specifications and Default Evaluations lists and to ensure accurate Masterdata in our systems.
The future of SBC includes several new products per year and as a Material Engineer you will be an essential part of the sites future success!
Essential Requirements
As our Material Engineer it is essential to have:
Candidates are required to have relevant degree level University education and/or a degree in engineering in relevant discipline
Experience of working with packaging / packaging materials or, for example, process technology or quality assurance
Experience of working with parenteral products and combination products
Ability to work independently, structured and have strong problem solving skills
A comprehensive understanding of operational processes, combined with a strong understanding of cross‐functional collaboration and how different functions contribute to the company's business objectives
Experience of Continuous Improvements
Experience in collaboration and communication, in Swedish and English, with key customers and stakeholders
Ability to cope with change and is comfortable changing direction and acting without complete information
Ability to lead and coordinate smaller project teams to ensure deliverables according to the workstream charter
Understanding of Lean principles and practices
Knowledge and experience in SAP
Experience in AutoCad
Fluent in both Swedish and English
Desirable Requirements
Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of product life cycle management
Experience from Biopharmaceutical business
Knowledge in deviation investigations and change control management
Experience in GMP
Welcome with your application no later than 19th August 2026. Interviews will be held ongoing during the application period. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AstraZeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Astraallen Södertälje (visa karta
)
152 57 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
Contact
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca camilla.gollert@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
10000037