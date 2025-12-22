Master Thesis: Autonomous Mining
2025-12-22
This thesis aims to explore and implement interoperability between Epiroc Deep Control (Fleet Management System) and Scania AHS (Autonomous Haulage System) and explore how to make Epiroc Deep Control and Scania AHS interoperability a "one click" solution for easy integration.
Background
Epiroc delivers autonomous material handling solutions to the mining industry including autonomous machines for load and haul as well as traffic control and fleet coordination systems. Combitech and Epiroc have partnered to develop an autonomous material handling solution, with Combitech responsible for the traffic control and fleet coordination system, Deep Control.
At customer sites, the Epiroc Autonomous solution should operate seamlessly with other OEM-s haulage systems. Interoperability is therefore a strategic success factor. To support this, Epiroc is investigating solutions supporting open autonomy and the ISO 23725 interoperability standard for autonomous vehicles. This thesis contributes directly to Epiroc's ambition of creating a simple and robust process for setup, mapping, and testing.
The goal of the thesis is to explore, design and partially implement an improved interoperability concept between Epiroc Deep Control and Scania AHS. The work includes evaluating ISO 23725, developing tools and methods that simplify integration, and performing integration tests in both simulated and real environments.
Thesis Description
The thesis will be carried out in collaboration with another student working on the Scania AHS side. Together you will explore how interoperability Epiroc Deep Control and Scania AHS can be made robust, automated and easy to repeat across multiple customers.
Technical Exploration
• Analyze different ways of integrating between FMS systems and AHS systems and explore how it is done in other domains.
• Compare WebSocket (required by ISO 23725) with alternative communication approaches and evaluate pros/cons and if time try out these methods.
Designing a "Simple and Robust Integration" Concept
• Identify all inputs, configurations and validation steps required for an FMS to integrate with AHS.
• Define what could be automated (sandbox creation, simulated fleet, map ingestion, credential setup).
• Propose technical architecture and workflows for a streamlined integration pipeline.
Implementation Work
• Implement selected components of the integration concept.
• Develop a minimal sandbox environment that mirrors AHS behaviour for FMS developers.
• Support Scania in establishing integration from the AHS side and verify end-to-end communication.
Testing & Validation
• Perform integration tests in Deep Control simulation tool, Deep Simulator, and on Scania's AHS test track.
• Document findings, limitations and improvement proposals.
• Contribute to Epiroc's long-term interoperability roadmap.
Expected Deliverables
• Technical evaluation of ISO 23725 for mining applications.
• A proposed concept for a 'one-click integration' workflow.
• Prototype implementation of selected components.
• Integration test reports (simulation + real test track).
• Recommendations for future development.
Who are you
• We are looking for you who has a ongoing studing in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Robotics, Embedded Systems or similar.
• Are Interested in distributed systems, APIs, autonomy, or automotive software.
• Has experience with Python or C# is an advantage.
• Have willingness to work hands-on on site in Södertälje at least a couple of days per week.
Start date: Spring 2026 (flexible)
Estimated duration: 30 hp (approx. 4.5 months)
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and transcript of records. Since the position involves work that is subject to defense secrecy, you are required to undergo and be approved in a security clearance with a background check.
