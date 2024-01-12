Master planner
Overview
At the heart of QIAGEN's business is a vision to make improvements in life possible.
We are on an exciting mission to make a real difference in science and healthcare. We are still the entrepreneurial company we started out as and have today achieved a size where we can bring our full power to many initiatives and to our presence across the globe. Our most valuable asset are our employees - more than 6000 in over 35 locations around the world. Our ambition is to ensure we have outstanding and passionate people working in the best teams and we are constantly looking for new talent to join us. There are few players who have shaped the world of modern science and healthcare as much as QIAGEN, and we have only just started. If you are looking to advance your career, are seeking new challenges and opportunities, enjoy working in dynamic, international and diverse teams and want to make a real impact on people's lives, then QIAGEN is where you need to be.
QIAGEN DNA Synthesis AB in Sweden, has produced high quality synthetic DNA for diagnostic purposes for more than 30 years. We are situated in Västerås and have around 100 employees. We apply the medical device directives, ISO13485 (EU) and 21CFR820 (USA) and our production is carried out in accordance with GMP.
Join us. At QIAGEN, you make a difference every day.
Position Description
The Master Planner is part of the Customer Supply team. The team includes responsibility for customer support, material management and purchasing, logistics and central planning. During the upcoming years the team has an exciting journey of digitalization ahead of us where the Master Planner will have a key role. The main focus for the Master Planner is to ensure an efficient planning with correct information about upcoming deliveries to our customers.
Key responsibilities
• Responsible for the planning process
• Coordinate and scenario plan for upcoming orders during the development and quotation process
• Report KPIs connected to the planning process and our deliveries
• Continuously follow up and improve the planning process to meet the company goals
• Collaborate with the Detail Planner in production and ensure efficient planning
Position Requirements
• Bachelors or Masters degree within logistics, material management or equivalent work experience
• Proven experience of planning in a production environment
• Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate cross-functionally within the organization with a friendly and open approach
• The ability to work independently, take ownership and prioritize and coordinate daily responsibilities
• The ability to lead processes and take responsibility as required to drive achievement of specific goals
What we offer
At the heart of QIAGEN are our people who drive our success. We act with passion, always challenging the status quo to drive innovation and continuous improvement. We inspire with our leadership and make an impact with our actions. We create a collaborative, safe and engaging workplace which forms the basis for high performing individuals and teams. We drive accountability and entrepreneurial decision-making and want you to excel your growth and shape the future of QIAGEN.
We offer:
Possibility to develop in an international company
Extra pension benefit
Health contribution (2000 SEK/year)
Discount on Hotel visits
Volunteering day
Opportunity to join internal QIAGEN communities
Flexible working options
Performance related bonus
