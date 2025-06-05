Master Distiller
Have an integral role of creating an industry leading spirits brand
o Distilling world class spirits; Shared responsibility for managing the processes and general management of the Distillery
o Host visitors, hold tastings at the distillery and in accounts - bringing the brand alive and forming meaningful lasting relationships
o Be active in the educational strategy and promote engagement in our industry
o Participate in Event planning and execution - both on site, around Sweden and occasionally globally
o Support in the development strategies for the sales, growth and development of Almqvist Destilleri
o Continually work with innovation such as new products (spirits, pre bottle cocktails, new brands) , answer tenders for our distributor and lead collaboration with for example trade.
o Ongoing creative work for developing and ensuring world class drinking experiences (drink strategies) with all of our brands - for both on and off trade
o Be active in implementing and developing the sustainability strategy in our everyday work
o Be part of forming expansion plans of the new visitors centre and possibly distillery.
Individual Objective / SMART GOAL
Key Actions
Distillery
Be part of running the everyday procedures at the distillery
Distilling, sensory analysis/quality control, place and receive orders, bottling, foraging, log production and spirits..
Innovation
o Be active in creation of new products/ spirits
o Lead work in creating world class drinking experiences with our products for both on and off trade
o Sustainability
o Contract distilling
Business Development and Events
All in collaboration with Reijmyre Glasbruk
Support in the development strategies for the sales, growth and development of Almqvist Destilleri
o Consumer and Trade shows
o Grow our trade network in markets
o Launch parties for new products
o Collaborate with bartenders to engage with our brands - meeting with and corresponding with accounts
o Execute our trade strategies - meeting with Bartenders in accounts and holding education at both the Brand Home and at venues.
o Implement our products on cocktail menus in accounts
UK Market:
o Educational push in UK market
o Distillers Dinners
o Placing in accounts/ cocktail menus
o Liquid on lips
Brand Home / Visitors Center - Almqvist Destilleri and Reijmyre Glasbruk
o Be part of developing the visitors center
o Hold tastings/ education and receive guests and clients at the distillery
o Write scrips and develop the education for both Almqvist Destilleri and Reijmyre Glasbruk
o Lead event planning and execution on site
ABOUT YOU
To apply you have at least 25 years of international experience within the spirits industry and at least 8-10 years of practical distilling knowledge.
You have excellent social, communication and presentation skills.
