We are now in the search of a temporary Master Data Specialist for our client in Mölndal, that will focus on leading and driving our "Control Tower" function - working with our stakeholders to support and guide the transition to a new data landscape, to give transparency to the process, and build capabilities for people involved in the end to end material creation process.
This is a 10-month temporary position through Adecco, with the possibility of extension.
About the role:
The Master Data Specialist role is a vital function for product data management and is responsible for the delivery of high-quality master data to the company Value Chain processes and where applicable external partners.
To be successful in this role you should have a good understanding of information systems and supply chain. Furthermore, we believe that you are someone who enjoys the interaction with colleagues and stakeholders and is able to build business networks. You are team oriented, and service minded with great communication skills. We see you as a self-driven and goal-focused individual with problem solving skills and a can-do attitude.
What you will do:
• Manage and maintain our stakeholder relationship in a cross functional environment.
• Support the business with the new product implementation process, with an end-to-end responsibility - monitoring, communicating and status management handling from development to production for material.
• Understand the end-to-end material creation process.
• Proactively monitor the process in the system.
• Set up and lead super user meetings with a focus on the end-to-end process.
• Develop network and participate in cross functional teams.
• Work with dashboards and tools.
• Work with the business units and process experts to research and resolve Master Data issues and identify new or improvement opportunities, in collaboration with the MDS service line.
• Calculate and follow-up on KPI's, and perform ad hoc reporting and data analysis.
• Develop and deliver master data trainings for business counterparts to ensure appropriate involvement and understanding of Master Data processes.
• Ensure Master Data management is compliant with GS1, business and quality standards.
Who you are:
• University degree within business administration, logistics or system profile or equivalent.
• Experience of Master data management and information systems.
• Knowledge of SAP S4/Hana is an advantage.
• Strong knowledge of MS Office suite.
• Analytical experience with high aptitude for research, analysis, and problem-solving skills.
• Foster learning agility in self and others.
• Drive change and engagement.
• Have external and holistic perspective.
• Global perspective.
• Great team player with ability to interact and collaborate with all levels of management.
• Strong sense of urgency, flexibility and able to adapt to fast paced priority changing environment.
• Embrace and live our Beliefs and Behaviors - Care, Courage, Collaboration and Commitment.
• Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Contact Information
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Jemima Hammarström via e-mail: jemima.hammarstrom@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco's Candidate Support via e-mail: info@adecco.se
.
Please note that we do not accept applications via e-mail. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application.
