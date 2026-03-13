MarTech Business Expert
Vattenfall AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to fossil freedom and work with digital marketing? As Martech Business Expert, you will shape Vattenfall's digital marketing capabilities and play a key role in strengthening our customer experience and commercial performance.
About the position
We are looking for a hands-on professional with solid experience in digital marketing and a strong understanding of data management best practices and regulatory requirements. This is a new role, and success requires curiosity, proactivity, and the ability to build and refine structures collaboratively.
You will drive the development of our future MarTech capabilities and ensure they support business needs, system requirements, and legal obligations. Acting as a bridge between business teams, our compliance organization and IT, you will translate requirements into clear processes and practical solutions. You will work with stakeholders across the Nordic region to ensure our MarTech capabilities are consistent, compliant and scalable.
Your responsibilities:
Define and collect business requirements for MarTech capabilities
Facilitate and own our Consent Management roadmap, ensuring end-to-end responsibility for the Consent Management solution and related processes
Train teams, support change initiatives, and embed best practices
Support our business teams in ensuring compliance with marketing law and translating regulatory changes into technical requirements, in collaboration with our compliance organization
Qualifications
Several years of experience in digital marketing
Strong knowledge of consent management processes and solid understanding of marketing law and related legislation
Experience working with MarTech solutions like MS Dynamics Customer Journeys / Insights, CRM systems, Optimizely, or similar
Ability to translate business and legal demands into processes and IT requirements
Excellent documentation and communication skills in English, fluency in Swedish or Finnish is an advantage
Experience with Agile ways of working
Experience working with AI and related regulative compliance is an advantage
Relevant academic degree in marketing, computer science, or a related field
To succeed in this role, you need to be comfortable with change and able to navigate uncertainty with confidence. You are action-oriented, unafraid to take on challenges, and motivated by the opportunity to shape and build this role from the ground up. We value a strong business mindset and the ability to connect your work to broader commercial goals.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna, Stockholm
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Henrik Dahlgren, henrik.dahlgren@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Kajsa Loman, kajsa.loman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Patrik Andersson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Jan Svensson (SEKO) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than April 6th. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open, and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can contribute to strengthening our corporate culture. We firmly believe that diversity helps build a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or disability. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Working at Vattenfall means working with critical societal infrastructure. Therefore, many of our positions are security-classified, and you may be required to fill a wartime posting. If this position is security-classified, a security clearance will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. Any potential wartime posting will be based on the employment contract and the Total Defence Service Act.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9797603