Marketing Specialist & Back-Office Manager
2024-12-13
, Hofors
, Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Gävle
You Role:
We're seeking a driven and creative Marketing Specialist & Back Office Manager tojoin our team and support the activation and execution of marketing initiatives. This role is crucial in expanding our clinic's brand awareness, driving customer engagement, fueling sales growth and supporting in back office, administrative responsibilities across our multiple dental clinics.
Responsibilities:
MARKETING -
• Drive clinic's campaigns that resonate with our target audience and hit key market goals.
• Content creation for our targeting consumers & patients.
• Monitor and respond to followers, fostering community growth and loyalty.
• Providing insights to enhance market relevance and sales.
• Manage clinic activities and promotions to maximize impact.
• Distribute localized content across channels to maximize reach and customer base.
• Proactively seek and act on opportunities to enhance brand awareness and sales.
BACK OFFICE MANAGEMENT -
• Handle email correspondence, prepare reports, and perform other administrative tasks.
• Maintain and update patient files, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.
• Coordinate patient bookings to optimize clinic operations.
• Process patient payments, issue receipts and assist with insurance claims.
• Monitor and order office and dental supplies as needed.
Experience: -
• Bachelor's degree in marketing or business management; relevant experience is highly valued.
• Proficiency in English and preferably Swedish.
• Strong communication, presentation, and management skills.
• Experience with Social Media tools, Photoshop and Microsoft Office.
• Commercially minded, Self-motivated, organized and solution oriented.
START YOUR JOURNEY WITH US
We are eagerly awaiting your application. We review applications on a continuous basis, so please submit your CV today! Don't worry about a cover letter, your application is enough indication of your interest.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
E-post: info@whitedent.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
